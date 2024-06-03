Royal Farms Expands Presence in Richmond, VA with its Third Location

BALTIMORE, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, acclaimed as the nation's #1 gas station for food and renowned for its World-Famous chicken, is excited to announce the grand opening of its third location in Richmond, Virginia, on June 24, 2024. Committed to enhancing Richmond's charm, Royal Farms offers a farm-to-table dining experience, exceptional convenience, and superior customer service for both residents and visitors.



The new Royal Farms of Richmond will be located at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23223, just a short 7-minute drive from Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. This store will feature a gas station with twelve fueling positions and meet all convenience, food, and fuel needs, 24/7, 365 days a year. Customers can look forward to a wide a wide array of fresh and delightful offerings, including Royal Farms' famous fried chicken, handcrafted made-to-order sandwiches, and all-day breakfast options.

Alongside its famous food offerings, the Richmond store will showcase Royal Farms' signature coffee blends, refreshing beverages, milkshakes, and a variety of snacks and convenience items for busy customers on the go. Additionally, first responders will get to enjoy a free cup of coffee every time they visit any Royal Farms location in uniform.

"Bringing Royal Farms into another community of Richmond signifies more than just inaugurating another outlet; it embodies our commitment to fostering unity, accessibility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence for our cherished customers," shared Lisa Daley, District Leader at Royal Farms. "We're honored to be a part of this historic locale and eagerly await to serve the community.”

To celebrate our arrival in Richmond, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-richmond-va-soft-opening-tickets-906083318597?aff. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

At Royal Farms, we value our position as more than merely a convenience store; we serve as a hub where neighbors unite. As we prepare to establish ourselves in Richmond, we promise to play an active role in supporting local initiatives. Royal Farms will make a monetary donation to Blue Sky to help fund wilderness summer experiences for students at Grayson Highlands. Blue Sky is on a mission to provide transformational experiences for Richmond area youth through outdoor education. For more information on how to support, go here: https://blueskyfund.org/

For Viginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com