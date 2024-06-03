CenTrak Announces Partnership with The Leapfrog Group

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenTrak , the leader in real-time location technology solutions, announces its partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety. The Partners Advisory Committee (PAC) is a platform for the creation, implementation, and evaluation of initiatives that advance the Leapfrog mission for patient safety and promote a shared accountability for patient well-being, including mental, emotional, and physical safety.



“Through our unwavering dedication to developing innovative, high-quality solutions, ranging from Electronic Hand Hygiene Compliance Monitoring to Infant Protection, Staff Duress, and more, CenTrak prioritizes positive outcomes for patients, staff, and their families,” shares Crystal Ryan, chief commercial officer, at CenTrak. “Our ongoing commitment to safety, quality, and transparency aligns well with The Leapfrog Group’s top priorities, and we take great pride in our expanded role on the Partner Advisory Committee, where we aim to significantly impact safety in healthcare.”

CenTrak recently launched Hand HygieneRT, an advanced, cloud-based software application designed to combat the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) while optimizing clinical and operational efficiencies. Hand HygieneRT provides automated compliance reporting that can help meet the stringent requirements of The Joint Commission and The Leapfrog Group, empowering healthcare organizations with actionable insights to enhance overall performance.

With two Leapfrog Certified Coaches among its team members, CenTrak reaffirms its dedication to helping healthcare facilities uphold The Leapfrog Group's high standard for excellence in hand hygiene and enhancing overall patient safety. Additionally, echoing The Leapfrog Group’s commitment to address “Never Events,” CenTrak strives to eliminate serious safety issues, such as environmental hazards, infant abduction, patient elopement, or physical assault on staff, through its cutting-edge real-time location solutions.

“We are proud to partner with CenTrak to improve patient safety in the United States. We need their insights and expertise more than ever. Every American deserves the highest quality care, and together with CenTrak we can achieve our shared vision for excellence,” said Leah Binder, Leapfrog president & CEO.

Based in Washington, DC, The Leapfrog Group was founded in 2000 with the goal of improving American healthcare by transparently reporting information people need on medical errors, accidents, and infections. Leapfrog sets standards and publishes ratings of hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) on quality of care and serves as the foremost voice for business leaders advancing excellence in healthcare.

Connect with CenTrak at Booth #1711 during the 2024 APIC Annual Conference & Exposition in San Antonio, TX from June 3-5, 2024 to learn more regarding the company’s recent release of Hand HygieneRT , its commitment to staff, and patient safety, or for a demo of Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) technology. For more information, visit centrak.com.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

