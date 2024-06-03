Optimove to Highlight Data Extensions, its Latest Advancement to its Customer-Led Marketing Platform, at the 2024 Gartner® Marketing Symposium| Xpo™ in Denver, June 3-5

DENVER, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove will highlight Data Extensions, the latest advancement to its Customer-Led Marketing Platform, at the 2024 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo in Denver, June 3-5. Data Extensions is a powerful new feature that enhances the platform’s robust data foundation for campaign segmentation and personalization. Starting in Q3 2024, Data Extensions will enable marketers to connect seamlessly to third-party sources as well as upload and manage their data for personalization natively in Optimove channels.

Optimove has always provided marketers an extensible platform with a comprehensive single-customer view by integrating key business metrics with customer attributes. With the introduction of Data Extensions, marketers now have self-service access to additional data sources—whether long-living or temporary—that can be used to personalize communications further. This data can be ingested from various sources and formats, including Excel, CSV, and internal or external APIs, offering unparalleled flexibility to incorporate relevant information from a wide range of sources.



This news comes on the heels of the announcement of other Optimove advancements, including WhatsApp Integration, Self-Optimizing Streams and Web Inbox, made at the 2024 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo on May 13-14 in London.

Data Extension empowers marketers with enhanced personalization capabilities, enabling more effective and tailored customer interactions:

Product Metadata Inclusion : Include additional product metadata, such as reviews, promo codes, discounts, and comparison items, not shared in the inventory with Optimove.

Cross-Sell Opportunities: Access external data from other brands to enable cross-sell opportunities.

"Data Extensions enable our clients to elevate their marketing campaigns with dynamic personalization. For example, marketers can now personalize campaigns with imagery based on each user’s country or market alongside contextual offers,” said Rony Vexelman VP of Marketing at Optimove. “By creating a Data Extension from a file containing location-specific images and using Data Extensions to look up the relevant image URL with the customer’s country personalization tag, each recipient receives a tailored email that could highlight their local store and promotions. Plus, this data can be updated in real-time.”

Example Use Cases for Data Extensions:

Personalized Email Campaigns: Generate dynamic product recommendations and include relevant content attributes such as product name, image, category, and price in email campaigns

Automated Campaign Creation: Automate and scale campaign creation by allowing templates to look up brand, segment, or market-specific content, copy, or imagery



Manual Product Selection: Manually select products from the catalog to build campaigns featuring specific items

Vexelman added, “In the future, Data Extensions will support segmentation, enabling the creation of audiences based on data stored within the extension. This will allow targeting all customers who match a row in the extension, such as survey respondents, customers with specific product interests, or custom lists/segments stored in APIs or files. This puts creativity in the hands of the marketer to drive personalization.”

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MARKETING SYMPOSIUM/XPO is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

