Mountain America Credit Union and Keys to Success Program award $10,000 to Utah students

SANDY, Utah, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and Keys to Success awarded five high school students a $2,000 scholarship. Eligibility is based on criteria set forth by Keys to Success including points earned by exploring internships, applying for scholarships, and other steps to prepare for college.



“This opportunity with the Keys to Success program underscores Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and community involvement,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer of Mountain America Credit Union.

The Keys to Success program, a part of Success in Education Foundation, encompasses middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions in the State of Utah. Operated under Keys to Success, the program instills goal setting habits and provides individual recognition, fostering a sense of accomplishment among participants. In collaboration with Mountain America, $10,000 in scholarships furthers the program’s mission of empowering Utah students.

“Education is the key to unlocking future success, and here, with our Keys to Success program, we’re passionate about investing in the potential of tomorrow’s leaders,” Mallory Santa Cruz, Vice President of the Success in Education Foundation said. “Partnering with Mountain America Credit Union aligns perfectly with our mission to provide opportunities for students to thrive financially and academically. Together, we can empower more young minds and pave the way for a brighter future.”

Joining Nathan Anderson in presenting the scholarships were Ken Garff executives, including Kathi Garff, board chair of Ken Garff Automotive Group, and Erin Trenbeath-Murray, executive director of the Robert H. and Katharine Garff Foundation.

For more information on scholarships and how to apply, visit the Keys to Success program at https://www.ktsutah.org/.

To learn more about Success in Education Foundation, please visit https://www.sieutah.org/.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .