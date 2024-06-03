Breakthrough in Kidney Transplant Monitoring: PRISM MarketView Spotlights Oncocyte's VitaGraft Study

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte’s (Nasdaq: OCX) VitaGraft Kidney™ diagnostic test for transplant monitoring has shown promising results in a Phase 2 clinical trial, published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine. The trial evaluated the test's effectiveness in monitoring graft health in patients with antibody-mediated rejection (AMR), a leading cause of kidney transplant failure. The study's positive outcomes highlight new clinical uses for VitaGraft Kidney, including therapeutic efficacy and recurrence monitoring, positioning it as a significant tool in transplant management.



Oncocyte’s CEO, Josh Riggs, emphasized the impact of these findings, noting the technology’s ability to detect AMR up to 10 months earlier than current protocols. This advancement, coupled with a recent partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, aims to expand the global reach and adoption of Oncocyte's innovative diagnostic solutions.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

