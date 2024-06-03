Pixalate Unveils the Global Web Publisher Trust Index: New Monthly Rankings Revealing the Top 100 Websites for Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality Across 235+ Countries, 4 Regions & 20+ IAB Categories

LONDON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today launched the world’s first Website Publisher Trust Indexes, a global approach to quality measurement and monthly rankings of the world’s websites, designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the programmatic advertising ecosystem.



Pixalate uses proprietary algorithms to measure a range of quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT, or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Website Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America , EMEA , APAC , and LATAM , including breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.The Website Publisher Trust Index joins Pixalate’s other Publisher Trust Indexes, including the Mobile Publisher Trust Index and CTV Publisher Trust Index.



The 5 rated websites for open programmatic ad inventory quality in April 2024:



North America

Download the North America Website Publisher Trust Index report here .







Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Download the EMEA Website Publisher Trust Index report here .







Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Download the APAC Website Publisher Trust Index report here .







Latin America (LATAM)

Download the LATAM Website Publisher Trust Index report here .



“Advertisers, ad platforms, and publishers have utilized the insights from Pixalate’s CTV and Mobile Publisher Trust Indexes to improve traffic quality in the open programmatic ad supply chain,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO at Pixalate. “By introducing the Website Publisher Trust Indexes, Pixalate is bringing these same powerful insights to desktop and mobile website publishers, empowering them to assess quality risks and build a more trustworthy ad ecosystem.” Visit pixalate.com/rankings to see the latest ratings for the top websites, CTV apps, and mobile apps for free.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

