Merus’ MCLA-129 Demonstrates Promising Single-Agent Efficiency in METex14 NSCLC in Poster Presentation at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting

“These data continue to support our view that MCLA-129 is a very active drug, and that our Biclonics® platform really can create clinically active drugs for patients with cancer. We plan to start a cohort investigating MCLA-129 in combination with chemotherapy in 2L+ EGFRm NSCLC later this year,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. “We continue to evaluate MCLA-129 with a focused investment and remain interested in a partnership to resource the further development of this asset.”

Poster presentation title: Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an anti-EGFR/c-MET bispecific antibody, in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with Hepatocyte Growth Factor Receptor (c-MET) exon 14 skipping mutations (METex14)

Observations in the presentation include:

As of a February 16, 2024 data cutoff date, 22 patients (pts) were treated and 14 pts (64%) were continuing treatment All the pts received MCLA-129 in monotherapy at the dose of 1500 mg, every 2 weeks Pts received a median of 2 lines of prior therapy 10 pts (45%) were tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-naïve and 12 (55%) had received prior TKIs 7 pts were excluded from the efficacy population. 4 discontinued due to AEs <2 cycles of treatment and did not experience progressive disease while on study; 3 were ongoing as of the cutoff date with <2 treatment cycles

15 pts were evaluable for response having received ≥2 treatment cycles, measurable disease at baseline and ≥1 post-baseline scan Response rate overall: 3 partial responses (PRs) and 6 unconfirmed PRs (uPRs) were observed by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors v1.1 per investigator assessment; 5 of the 6 uPRs were confirmed and 1 uPR progressed after the data cutoff (8/15 confirmed PRs [53%]) 6 of 8 TKI-naïve cancers responded, one of which was an initial uPR that progressed after data cutoff 3 of 7 cancers with prior MET TKI responded Reduction in target lesion tumor size from baseline was demonstrated in 12 pts (80%)

Early safety assessment in 22 pts treated with MCLA-129 monotherapy included Infusion related reactions (composite term) in 86% (18% ≥ Grade (G)3) One pt had treatment-related interstitial lung disease (G2) Venous thromboembolism was recorded in 2 pts (1 G3 possibly treatment-related, the other G2 and not related to treatment)



MCLA-129 is subject to a collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Betta), which permits Betta to develop MCLA-129 and potentially commercialize exclusively in China, while Merus retains global rights outside of China. An abstract sponsored by Betta entitled: Efficacy and safety of MCLA-129, an EGFR/c-MET bispecific antibody, in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) was accepted for poster presentation at 2024 ASCO®.

About Merus

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, X and LinkedIn.

