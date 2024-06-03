Flashift Announces New AI-Powered Non-Custodial Platform for Seamless Cryptocurrency Swaps

Melbourne, Australia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashift emerges as a premier platform, offering cutting-edge solutions to the blockchain community and digital currency enthusiasts. Today, Flashift announces the launch of its innovative AI-driven system that enables users to effortlessly swap a wide range of cryptocurrencies across multiple blockchains, ensuring optimal market prices and a streamlined interface.

Leveraging strategic alliances with leading non-custodial exchanges that facilitate cryptocurrency swaps, Flashift identifies and delivers optimal market prices directly to its users. As a sophisticated aggregator, Flashift meticulously scours available offers, organizes them, and presents the best rates within a streamlined interface.





One of the key features that distinguishes Flashift from other competitors is its use of artificial intelligence. Powered by its powerful AI, Flashift monitors all of its partner exchanges and identifies the best ones for you at the moment of transaction using special tags. 4 tags are assigned to exchanges: Recommended, Best Rate, Best in KYC, and No Hold to help you make the best choice based on your needs. Below is an introduction to these 4 tags:

No Hold Tag

In the realm of cryptocurrency exchanges, adhering to international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations is paramount. These regulations aim to combat illicit financial activities and safeguard the integrity of the financial system. However, AML compliance can sometimes lead to complexities for exchange users, particularly in situations involving suspected fraudulent transactions.

The Challenge of Asset Holds

Many exchanges implement AML policies that empower them to restrict or freeze user assets in case of suspected fraudulent transactions. While this approach serves to deter illicit activities, it can also cause inconvenience for legitimate users, potentially hindering their access to their funds.

Flashift's AI-Powered Solution

Flashift , a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, has addressed this challenge through its sophisticated AI-driven evaluation system. The system meticulously analyzes the terms and conditions of each partner exchange, paying particular attention to their AML policies and procedures regarding suspected fraudulent transactions.

Flashift's AI identifies exchanges that explicitly forego the right to retain user assets in cases of suspected fraud. These exchanges are then assigned the "No Hold" tag, indicating to users that their funds will not be frozen or restricted under such circumstances.

Benefits of Choosing No Hold Exchanges

For users prioritizing the unhindered availability of their funds, opting for exchanges bearing the "No Hold" tag offers several advantages:

Reduced Risk of Asset Retention: Users can minimize the likelihood of their assets being frozen or restricted due to AML investigations or other regulatory procedures. Enhanced Peace of Mind: The "No Hold" tag provides a sense of security and assurance regarding the accessibility of users' funds. Empowered Decision-Making: Users can make informed choices about their exchange partners, prioritizing platforms that respect their ownership rights and minimize potential asset holds.

Best in KYC Tag

Flashift's AI system continuously monitors and analyzes user reviews, comments, and feedback from various platforms, including Trustpilot, to gain insights into user experiences with partner exchanges. By meticulously categorizing and evaluating this vast amount of data, the AI system generates a comprehensive understanding of user sentiment towards each exchange.

Based on this in-depth analysis, Flashift's AI assigns the "Best in KYC" tag to exchanges that consistently demonstrate high levels of user satisfaction and positive feedback. When a user selects a trading pair on the Flashift platform, the AI automatically identifies the "Best in User Satisfaction" exchange, enabling users to prioritize platforms that prioritize user experience and satisfaction.

Best Rate Tag

As the name suggests, the "Best Rate" tag highlights the exchange offering the most favorable exchange rate for a given trading pair at the precise moment of transaction. This real-time evaluation ensures that users are presented with the most advantageous exchange option, minimizing transaction costs and maximizing their trading potential.

Recommended Tag

At the forefront of Flashift's exchange evaluation system lies the Recommended tag, a culmination of AI-powered insights and data-driven analysis that guides users towards the exchange that best suits their trading needs.

Flashift's AI meticulously gathers and evaluates a comprehensive range of exchange metrics, encompassing factors such as competitive exchange rates, transaction speeds, user satisfaction levels, and KYC compliance. By meticulously analyzing this vast array of data, the AI identifies the exchange that stands out as the optimal choice for each user.

To further refine the evaluation process, Flashift's AI constructs a detailed table of key exchange metrics. Employing proprietary algorithms and formulas, the AI assigns scores to each exchange, ultimately identifying the top performer. This data-driven approach ensures that the Recommended tag is not swayed by personal opinions or subjective biases, but rather reflects a well-informed assessment based on objective criteria.

With its expertise honed through extensive data analysis, Flashift's AI has evolved into a seasoned cryptocurrency exchange advisor. Just as an experienced consultant would guide a client towards the most suitable option, Flashift's Recommended tag presents users with an exchange that aligns perfectly with their trading goals and preferences.

By prioritizing the Recommended tag, users can eliminate the need for time-consuming research and subjective judgment, confident in the knowledge that they are selecting the exchange that offers the best combination of security, speed, user satisfaction, and KYC compliance. The Recommended tag serves as a beacon, guiding users towards a seamless and rewarding trading experience.

Flashift 's Recommended tag stands as a testament to the company's commitment to user-centricity and innovation. By harnessing the power of AI and data-driven insights, Flashift empowers users to make informed decisions, ensuring that they select the exchange that aligns perfectly with their trading needs and aspirations. With the Recommended tag as their guide, users can embark on a secure, efficient, and ultimately rewarding cryptocurrency trading journey.

