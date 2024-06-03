Tiens Group wins the "Influential Person of the Year 2024" award

TianJin, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 24, 2024, the highly anticipated 11th Brand Influence Development Conference was held at the National People's Congress Convention Center in Beijing, China. The conference brought together numerous Chinese leaders and entrepreneurs, representatives of ministries and commissions, and others to discuss development plans and explore the future of brand building.







Tiens Group, a world-renowned health industry enterprise, was invited to attend this conference. Mr. Li Jinyuan, the Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors, was awarded the title of "Influential Person of the Year 2024". Tiens Group and the organizers of "Brand Power: Selecting Outstanding National Brands Project" have signed an agreement that marks Tiens Group as an important force in the development of high-quality brands.

33 years of building a global brand

At this conference, Tiens Group was recognized for its strong brand foundation and global development strategy. This award acknowledges Tiens Group's unwavering commitment to brand building and its growing influence and international competitiveness in the industry.

At the conference, Tiens Group delivered a compelling speech titled "Win-win Alliance: Building Sustainable Development Power". It showcased the remarkable achievements of Tiens Group in global brand strategy and demonstrated the ambition and strength of the first group of Chinese national brands to go global.

Practicing entrepreneurship and promoting the global health industry

This conference also honored entrepreneurs who have made outstanding achievements in brand building. Mr. Li Jinyuan, the Chairman of Tiens Group's Board of Directors, was named "Influential Person of the Year 2024". This is a reflection of his leadership and Tiens Group’s contributions to the health industry over the years.

Mr. Li Jinyuan stated in an interview that Tiens Group will leverage this award as an opportunity to further prioritize brand building, increase research and development investment, and innovate products and services to meet the growing health needs of global consumers. Tiens Group will also continue to drive the internationalization of Chinese brands.

