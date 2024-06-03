HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 Financial Results

Highlights of the first quarter include:



Revenue of $287.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to $244.4 million in Q1 FY24.

Net income of $28.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in Q1 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $70.3 million, an increase of 64% compared to $42.8 million in Q1 FY24.

Net income per diluted share of $0.33, compared to $0.05 in Q1 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.80, compared to $0.50 in Q1 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million, an increase of 36% compared to $86.6 million in Q1 FY24.

9.1 million HSAs, an increase of 13% compared to Q1 FY24.

Total HSA Assets of $27.3 billion, an increase of 22% compared to Q1 FY24.

16.0 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to Q1 FY24.

The Company completed its acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio on May 9, 2024.

DRAPER, Utah, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2024.

"Record first quarter HSA sales, greater Enhanced Rates adoption, and timely transition of two of three BenefitWallet tranches made for a great team start to fiscal 2025" said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "With momentum on both growth and margins, we are raising full year guidance and pushing forward our platform investments to deliver remarkable experiences, deepen partnerships, and drive member outcomes."

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024 was $287.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to $244.4 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $118.2 million, custodial revenue of $121.6 million, and interchange revenue of $47.7 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $28.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $70.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $117.4 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024, an increase of 36% compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 41% of revenue, compared to 35% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2024 were 9.1 million, an increase of 13% year over year, including 665,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 20% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2024 were 16.0 million, including 6.9 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2024 were $27.3 billion, an increase of 22% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $15.9 billion of HSA cash and $11.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2024.

BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition

In September 2023, we entered into an agreement to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio from Conduent Business Services, LLC. Pursuant to the purchase agreement, approximately 616,000 HSAs and other accounts and $2.7 billion of HSA Assets were transferred from Conduent to HealthEquity in three separate tranches during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025 for an aggregate purchase price of $425.0 million. We paid the aggregate purchase price using $225.0 million of borrowings under our revolving credit facility, with the remainder paid using cash on hand.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $90 million and $105 million, resulting in net income of $1.01 to $1.18 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $261 million and $276 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.93 to $3.10 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $454 million to $474 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, June 3, 2024 to discuss the fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple" service and approach at www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,229 $ 403,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,741 and $3,947 as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 106,218 104,893 Other current assets 47,455 48,564 Total current assets 404,902 557,436 Property and equipment, net 5,083 6,013 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,108 48,380 Intangible assets, net 1,071,371 835,948 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 68,875 67,868 Total assets $ 3,246,484 $ 3,163,790 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,167 $ 12,041 Accrued compensation 23,103 49,608 Accrued liabilities 41,192 46,038 Operating lease liabilities 9,755 9,404 Total current liabilities 92,217 117,091 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 925,675 874,972 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 48,253 48,766 Other long-term liabilities 19,273 19,270 Deferred tax liability 63,282 68,670 Total long-term liabilities 1,056,483 1,011,678 Total liabilities 1,148,700 1,128,769 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 87,010 and 86,127 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,863,334 1,829,384 Accumulated earnings 234,441 205,628 Total stockholders’ equity 2,097,784 2,035,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,246,484 $ 3,163,790

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue Service revenue $ 118,214 $ 111,073 Custodial revenue 121,644 88,480 Interchange revenue 47,739 44,879 Total revenue 287,597 244,432 Cost of revenue Service costs 82,347 80,873 Custodial costs 9,057 8,038 Interchange costs 9,055 7,051 Total cost of revenue 100,459 95,962 Gross profit 187,138 148,470 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 23,494 19,935 Technology and development 56,090 53,192 General and administrative 38,236 25,538 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,545 23,166 Merger integration 2,143 3,458 Total operating expenses 145,508 125,289 Income from operations 41,630 23,181 Other expense Interest expense (11,795 ) (14,997 ) Other income, net 3,404 1,828 Total other expense (8,391 ) (13,169 ) Income before income taxes 33,239 10,012 Income tax provision 4,426 5,918 Net income and comprehensive income $ 28,813 $ 4,094 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.05 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 86,472 85,030 Diluted 88,324 86,102

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 28,813 $ 4,094 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,938 39,041 Stock-based compensation 32,020 18,204 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 703 782 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,157 Deferred taxes (5,388 ) (738 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,325 ) (1,579 ) Other assets (227 ) (4,514 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,741 1,844 Accrued compensation (25,757 ) (25,381 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (2,347 ) (50 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (1,745 ) (1,921 ) Other long-term liabilities 3 599 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,429 31,538 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (13,106 ) (9,003 ) Purchases of property and equipment (721 ) (132 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (256,123 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (269,950 ) (9,135 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 50,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt — (54,375 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (546 ) 2,432 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 2,317 916 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 51,771 (51,027 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (152,750 ) (28,624 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 403,979 254,266 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 251,229 $ 225,642

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 18,850 $ 19,498 Income tax payments (refunds), net 277 (7 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 2,404 2,465 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 32 119 Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 4,453 — Exercise of common stock options receivable 42 120

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 4,525 $ 3,606 Sales and marketing 4,323 2,779 Technology and development 5,940 4,892 General and administrative 17,232 6,927 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 32,020 $ 18,204

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 HSAs 9,097 8,045 13 % 8,692 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 194 134 45 % 497 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 194 134 45 % 949 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 400 — * — HSAs with investments 665 556 20 % 610 CDBs 6,913 6,954 (1) % 7,006 Total Accounts 16,010 14,999 7 % 15,698 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 15,919 14,980 6 % 15,318 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 15,919 14,980 6 % 15,105

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 HSA cash $ 15,850 $ 14,113 12 % $ 15,006 HSA investments 11,427 8,206 39 % 10,208 Total HSA Assets 27,277 22,319 22 % 25,214 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 15,388 14,074 9 % 14,210 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 15,388 14,074 9 % 14,071

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 Client-held funds $ 858 $ 926 (7) % $ 842 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 840 902 (7) % 791 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 840 902 (7) % 845

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 28,813 $ 4,094 Interest income (3,881 ) (1,598 ) Interest expense 11,795 14,997 Income tax provision 4,426 5,918 Depreciation and amortization 13,393 15,875 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,545 23,166 Stock-based compensation expense 32,020 18,204 Merger integration expenses 2,143 3,458 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,632 1,304 Costs associated with unused office space 790 1,016 Other 759 153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,435 $ 86,587

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2025 Net income $90 - 105 Interest income (15) Interest expense 63 Income tax provision 30 - 35 Depreciation and amortization 50 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 100 Merger integration expenses 13 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 7 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Other expense 1 Adjusted EBITDA $454 - 474

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net income $ 28,813 $ 4,094 Income tax provision 4,426 5,918 Income before income taxes - GAAP 33,239 10,012 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,545 23,166 Stock-based compensation expense 32,020 18,204 Merger integration expenses 2,143 3,458 Costs associated with unused office space 790 1,016 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,157 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 60,498 47,001 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 93,737 57,013 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 23,434 14,253 Non-GAAP net income 70,303 42,760 Diluted weighted-average shares 88,324 86,102 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.05 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.50

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.





Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025 Net income $90 - 105 Income tax provision 30 - 35 Income before income taxes - GAAP 120 - 140 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 100 Merger integration expenses 13 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 228 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 348 - 368 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 87 - 92 Non-GAAP net income $261 - 276 Diluted weighted-average shares 89 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.01 - 1.18 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.93 - 3.10

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

