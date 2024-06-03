AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:15 PM ET.



Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 AM ET.



BMO Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation at the Morgan Stanley conference will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Replays of the Morgan Stanley and BMO webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.