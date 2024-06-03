Locafy to Participate in the “Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era” Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, June 4th at 4:30 p.m. ET

PERTH, Australia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in programmatic “Entity-Based” search engine marketing, today announced that CEO Gavin Burnett is scheduled to present at the “Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era” Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



This edition of Maxim’s “Charting the Course” Series is focused on the ways that the continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovation across all industries, including drones, consumer IoT and business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. This event will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to position themselves for the future. Maxim senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management teams from a diverse set of companies, examining how each company’s attention towards technology can impact and grow each business.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.



Click here to reserve your seat

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com .

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com





