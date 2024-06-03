Nasdaq Chair & CEO Adena Friedman to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .



Who: Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET Where: Ms. Friedman's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Jannuzzi

+1.973.760.1741

Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

