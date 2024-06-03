Solnarize Raises $350,000 to Launch Solar Defender: The First Sustainability-Focused P2E Meme Coin on the Solana Blockchain

Abu Dhabi, UAE, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solnarize, the groundbreaking meme project on Solana Blockchain, has successfully raised $350,000 in a seed funding round, setting the stage for the launch of Solar Defender, the first Play-to-Earn (P2E) game supporting sustainability and clean energy within the Solana ecosystem. The $SRIZE token, a unique utility token, lies at the heart of this innovative project, bridging the gap between meme culture and environmental responsibility.





Unveiling Solar Defender: Play, Protect, and Earn

Solar Defender is not just a game; it’s an eco-conscious adventure where players defend a solar-powered city from environmental threats, earning $SRIZE tokens as rewards. This engaging P2E game educates players on renewable energy while offering a fun and rewarding experience. $SRIZE serves as the vital currency within the game, making it integral to the Solnarize ecosystem.



Significant Seed Funding Secured

Leading the charge is Sunivations Ventures, spearheading a $350,000 seed funding round with contributions from angel investors passionate about clean energy. Andzo Xemberzi, the team lead at Solnarize, expressed his excitement, saying, “This funding will accelerate the development of Solar Defender, which is set to launch this month, and will broaden our reach within the Solana community.”



Why Solnarize is a Game-Changer

Solnarize stands out in the crowded meme coin market by embedding a meaningful cause within its ecosystem. Unlike typical meme coins focused solely on short-term gains, Solnarize is dedicated to building a community that values both financial growth and environmental impact. Solnarize is poised to follow this trend while differentiating itself through its commitment to clean energy.



Join the Solnarize Movement

We invite enthusiasts and potential investors to join us at the forefront of this promising web3 venture. The upcoming presale of $SRIZE tokens offers a unique chance to be part of a project that prioritizes sustainability and community.



About Solnarize

Solnarize is a pioneering meme project on the Solana blockchain, merging meme culture with sustainable energy initiatives. Our mission is to create a vibrant, engaged community that drives both technological innovation and environmental stewardship.



