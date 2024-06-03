Max Power Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) announces that Mark Scott has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Scott for his service as a director.



Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted 300,000 stock options to consultants of the Company. The stock options will have an exercise price of $0.395 and expire 2 years from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

Contact: info@maxpowermining.com

MarketSmart Communications at 877-261-4466.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.