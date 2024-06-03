Waite Vision Unveils Patient-Centric Approach to Anesthesia During LASIK Surgery

Lehi, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah -

As LASIK surgery continues to be a preferred choice for vision correction among millions globally, Waite Vision, a leader in modern vision correction, released an in-depth explanation of the anesthesia protocols used during LASIK procedures. This release, titled “What type of anesthesia is used during LASIK surgery?” aims to educate potential patients and provide clarity on the innovative techniques that make LASIK a painless, safe, and efficient option for correcting vision. The article can be found on the Waite Vision site: https://www.waitevision.com/lasik-utah/what-type-of-anesthesia-is-used-during-lasik-surgery/

The LASIK procedure at Waite Vision is performed using a highly refined process that eliminates the need for general anesthesia, which is often associated with higher risks and longer recovery times. Instead, Waite Vision utilizes a local anesthesia approach, primarily through proparacaine eye drops. These topical anesthetic drops are expertly applied to numb the eye effectively, ensuring patients experience no pain during the surgery. The quick-acting nature of these drops contributes to the overall efficiency of the procedure, which typically takes only a few minutes to complete.

Understanding the anxiety some patients may feel about eye surgery, Waite Vision also offers a mild oral sedative. This sedative helps patients relax without causing drowsiness or sleep, enabling them to respond to the surgeon’s instructions — a crucial aspect of the LASIK procedure. Aaron Waite, MD, the founder of Waite Vision, emphasizes the importance of patient awareness during the surgery. "It’s vital for patients to be awake and able to follow verbal cues, which helps in aligning the laser accurately and enhances the precision of the surgery," explains Dr. Waite.

During the procedure, patients’ eyelids are gently held open to prevent any involuntary blinking, further ensuring the laser’s precise application. This detail underscores Waite Vision’s commitment to employing state-of-the-art technology coupled with compassionate patient care. The entire process is swift, with most patients expressing surprise and delight at the simplicity and speed of their experience.

Post-surgery, the effects of the numbing drops gradually decrease within 40 minutes, a perfect timeline that allows patients to recover sensation slowly, minimizing any discomfort. This careful calibration of anesthesia not only improves the patient experience but also mitigates potential side effects, which are minimal and typically limited to a temporary stinging sensation immediately after the drops are applied.

Safety is paramount in all medical procedures at Waite Vision, and the selective use of anesthesia is no exception. The decision to avoid general anesthesia for LASIK is backed by a significant body of research indicating the risks associated with general anesthesia far outweigh those associated with LASIK itself. By reducing these risks, Waite Vision ensures a safer procedure and a quicker return to normal activities for patients.

In addition to providing an anxiety-free and painless surgery, Waite Vision is dedicated to thorough pre-surgical consultations and post-operative care. Dr. Waite and his team are keen on educating their patients about what to expect during and after LASIK, ensuring they are fully prepared for the journey towards better vision. "Our goal is not just to improve vision but to provide a transformative, comfortable experience patients feel good about," says Dr. Waite.

This patient-centric approach, combined with advanced surgical techniques, positions Waite Vision as a leader in refractive surgery. The facility invites reporters to delve deeper into the revolutionary practices at Waite Vision and encourages potential patients to reach out with any questions or to schedule a consultation. As LASIK continues to evolve, Waite Vision remains at the forefront, committed to enhancing patient outcomes through innovation and expert care.

About Waite Vision

Waite Vision, located in Lehi, Utah, leads the way in providing leading-edge vision correction solutions. Founded by Dr. Aaron Waite, the clinic embodies a commitment to technological advancements and personalized patient care. Waite Vision is dedicated to offering a range of refractive surgeries with a focus on safety, comfort, and the pursuit of perfect vision.

