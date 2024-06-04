Bedford Metals Applies for Exploration Permit for Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM) (the “Company” or “Bedford”) announce that it has applied for the exploration permit for its upcoming summer exploration program at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, located in the prolific Athabasca region of Canada – renowned for hosting some of the highest-grade uranium mines in the world.



The summer exploration program represents a significant step forward in the advancement of the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project. Extensive planning and preparation have gone into designing this program, intending to maximize the potential of this highly prospective property.

The timing of the exploration program is particularly opportune, given the recent increase in the price of uranium over the past year and the global shift toward cleaner and greener energy sources. Bedford Metals recognizes the importance of uranium in meeting the growing demand for clean energy, and the Ubiquity Lake project is poised to play a vital role in this transition.

Peter Born, President of Bedford , commented, "We are pleased to take this next step in the development of our Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project. The application for the exploration permit represents the culmination of careful planning and diligent work by our team. We believe that the timing of this exploration program aligns perfectly with the increasing demand for uranium and the world's focus on sustainable energy solutions."

Bedford is committed to conducting environmentally sound exploration practices and to respectfully and collaboratively engaging with local communities and indigenous groups. Environmental stewardship is a core value of the Company, and it will continue to prioritize responsible resource development throughout all stages of its projects.

The Company remains focused on increasing shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project represents a significant opportunity for Bedford to deliver value to its shareholders and contribute to the global transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

The Company also wished to announce it had formally engaged Jemini1 Finance Inc. d/b/a Jemini Capital to act as the investor relations representative for the Company and to manage shareholder communication effective June 1, 2024. The Company wishes to thank the team at Jemini Capital for all of their support during the engagement process. Jemini Capital has been engaged on an ongoing basis for a minimum period of three months, during which time they are entitled to receive $5,000 per month. The Company is at arms-length from Jemini Capital, and compensation to Jemini Capital does not include any securities of the Company.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company’s website at www.bedfordmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Bedford Metals Corp.

“Peter Born”

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

CONTACT: