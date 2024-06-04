Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2024

Lysaker, 4 June 2024

Privately taxed investors in funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are subject to minimum income tax (minimumsudlodning) for 2024.

Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 17 April 2024 (value date 19 April), will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share class Symbol SE-number Technical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst) SKAGEN Focus A NO0010735129 13 34 14 27 12.80 SKAGEN Global A NO0008004009 13 34 12 65 0.00 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A NO0010140502 13 34 14 19 1.40 SKAGEN Vekst A NO0008000445 13 34 12 57 155.50 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 NO0010841588 13 34 16 21 9.10 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder B5 NO0012882101 13 37 67 27 1.20 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder C5 NO0012882119 13 37 67 51 1.20 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 NO0010841570 13 34 16 56 29,10 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 NO0010841604 13 34 17 10 0.00 Storebrand Global ESG Plus C5 NO0012882341 13 37 68 24 1.40 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 NO0010841612 13 34 16 64 2.80 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 NO0010841596 13 34 15 67 0.00

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.

