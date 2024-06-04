Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2024

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 4 June 2024

Privately taxed investors in funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are subject to minimum income tax (minimumsudlodning) for 2024.

Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 17 April 2024 (value date 19 April), will be taxed as follows:

Fund name and share classSymbolSE-numberTechnical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst)
SKAGEN Focus ANO001073512913 34 14 2712.80
SKAGEN Global ANO000800400913 34 12 650.00
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ANO001014050213 34 14 191.40
SKAGEN Vekst ANO000800044513 34 12 57155.50
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5NO001084158813 34 16 219.10
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder B5NO001288210113 37 67 271.20
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder C5NO001288211913 37 67 511.20
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5NO001084157013 34 16 5629,10
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5NO001084160413 34 17 100.00
Storebrand Global ESG Plus C5NO001288234113 37 68 241.40
Storebrand Global Solutions A5NO001084161213 34 16 642.80
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5NO001084159613 34 15 670.00

Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.

For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.

