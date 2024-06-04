Minimum income (minimumsudlodning) 2024

Lysaker, 4 June 2024
Privately taxed investors in funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are subject to minimum income tax (minimumsudlodning) for 2024.
Investors who owned units in the equity funds below on 17 April 2024 (value date 19 April), will be taxed as follows:
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|SE-number
|Technical distribution pr unit in DKK (Aktieindkomst)
|SKAGEN Focus A
|NO0010735129
|13 34 14 27
|12.80
|SKAGEN Global A
|NO0008004009
|13 34 12 65
|0.00
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|NO0010140502
|13 34 14 19
|1.40
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|13 34 12 57
|155.50
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|NO0010841588
|13 34 16 21
|9.10
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder B5
|NO0012882101
|13 37 67 27
|1.20
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder C5
|NO0012882119
|13 37 67 51
|1.20
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|NO0010841570
|13 34 16 56
|29,10
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|NO0010841604
|13 34 17 10
|0.00
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus C5
|NO0012882341
|13 37 68 24
|1.40
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|NO0010841612
|13 34 16 64
|2.80
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|NO0010841596
|13 34 15 67
|0.00
Note that the dividend is not paid out but remains in the fund.
For tax purposes, the technical distribution (non-effective payment) should be added to the purchase price of original units. The amount is considered to have been acquired at the same time as the original units, and with a sum that corresponds to the technical distribution.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com