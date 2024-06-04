INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I raises additional USD 3 million from investors

The INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I launched in January this year by INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, raised an additional USD 3.075 million. This time investments in the open-ended fund for informed investors were made by a total of 13 investors.

The INVL Asset Management fund invests in real estate funds in the US and Western Europe managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest real estate management companies. An offering of the fund’s investment units ran from 6 March to 31 May (inclusive), organized by INVL Financial Advisors, the financial brokerage company that owns the INVL Family Office brand. The minimum investment amount in this fund is USD 145,000.

“With the expectation that interest rates in the US have peaked, liquidity and transaction volumes are recovering. In addition to that, the macroeconomic landscape on the other side of the Atlantic is stabilizing. Investors are welcoming these positive developments and looking at real estate investment opportunities in the U.S. with growing confidence,” says Asta Jovaišienė, the head of the INVL Family Office.

To date the INVL Partner Global Real Estate Fund I has raised USD 12.205 million from a total of 41 investors.

The new INVL Asset Management fund with unlimited duration will seek to increase the long-term value of its participants’ capital and at the same time enable investors to get periodic income from the fund’s assets.

NYSE-listed Brookfield Asset Management together with its subsidiaries had assets under management of over USD 850 billion at the start of 2024. That includes USD 271 billion of real estate under management, ranking the company the third in the world for total value of real estate assets.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Paulius Žurauskas, CEO of INVL Asset Management

paulius.zurauskas@invl.com