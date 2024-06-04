Flash News: OKX Announces the Launch of BADMAD ROBOTS Mystery Box NFT Whitelist Giveaway

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 4, 2024.



OKX Announces the Launch of BADMAD ROBOTS Mystery Box NFT Whitelist Giveaway

OKX is thrilled to announce the launch of its BADMAD ROBOTS giveaway, featuring 100 Mystery Box NFT whitelist spots. The giveaway, which runs from June 3 to June 10, offers participants who hold ≥ 0.005 ETH during the event and complete simple social media tasks (such as following OKX Web3 on X) the chance to win one of the 100 BADMAD ROBOTS Mystery Box whitelist spots.

BADMAD ROBOTS is a popular, free-to-play, team-based multiplayer shooter game. Players navigate streets overrun by violent, broken robots in a post-human society. The game is available for wishlisting on Steam and Epic Games. The Mystery Boxes - built on the Immutable X chain - contain one of several limited in-game items of varying rarity, including character and weapon skins, avatars, emotes, graffiti, voice lines, unique VFX, unique animations, EXP boosts and more.

OKX also recently announced the addition of Immutable zkEVM support on its Marketplace. This integration represents part of a broader effort by OKX and Immutable to transform how over 50 million users engage with and access NFTs and digital assets within the gaming space.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer