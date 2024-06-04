World of Dypians Wins the BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program, Securing $60,000 in BNB

Tortola, BVI, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians (WOD) - a deeply immersive, innovative MMORPG, announced it won the BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program, one of the industry's most competitive and prestigious competitions. Topping the Leaderboard means WOD secured $60,000 in BNB and a key game slot in BNB Chain's growing ecosystem.

The BNB Chain announced WOD's victory today and congratulated the winning projects via Twitter.

The BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program ranks carefully selected projects by the daily active unique (DAUs) wallet addresses interacting with the project's smart contracts. World of Dypians was pitted against other prestigious projects in a month-long competition, dominating the entire time. Its unique concept and standout features brought an average DAU of 102,004, with an increment DAU of 59,548 and an increment gas fee of $9,93. These values brought it a 5.4 score, ranking considerably higher than its next opponents, e.g., CounterFire (6.4), Particle Network (8), RIDO (10), and BounceBit (11.8).

Mihai Nicusor, CEO & founder of World of Dypians, commented on the project's success:

"We are happy to announce that we won the BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program, securing $60,000 in BNB and a spot as a key game in the BNB Chain ecosystem. This shows the dedication of our team in building one of the best web3 games. The high number of DAUs proves there is a growing support for World of Dypians and that our community-first approach works for building the most exciting virtual world game out there.”

This event marks an important milestone in the game's already successful development. It allows World of Dypians to increase brand awareness and gain more traction in a highly competitive environment. The high number of DAU wallet addresses interacting with WOD shows the game enjoys considerable support from the crypto gaming community and beyond.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WOD) is an MMORPG designed by Dypius. It features state-of-the-art graphics and immersive gameplay that reward players with an unprecedented user experience. The project's use of artificial intelligence and Metaverse mechanics creates a unique virtual world abounding in entertaining quests and brand-consumer interactions.

Among WOD's one-of-a-kind features is the increasingly famous Downtown area. Major brands in the crypto industry and other markets have dedicated spaces here, enabling them to interact with loyal fans and other consumers. Recent inhabitants of the Downtown area in World of Dypians include Core DAO, Viction, and MultiversX.

Besides winning the BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program, World of Dypians has made several leaps ahead in its development since the start of the year. One of them was releasing its latest update, patch v0.2.4, on Epic Games. The new update revealed several upcoming features, including enhanced chain leaderboards, a new Challenger Global Leaderboard, an addition to the Daily Bonus, the Beta Pass NFT Collections, and a Premium Subscription with exclusive perks and benefits.

Another significant achievement for WOD was its handpicked selection for BNB Chain's Airdrop Alliance Program. This program connects top projects that have not issued tokens yet with the broad BNB Chain community onboarding. WOD also performed impressively within this program, onboarding 82,475+ on-chain users in the first 20 days of the first campaign.

You can learn more about World of Dypians and stay up-to-date with its development at these links: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub | YouTube | Download on Epic Games