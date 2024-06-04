$BRETT Surpasses $1 Billion in Market Capitalization

DUBAI , June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular memecoin $BRETT today announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization, only four months after the memecoin launched to the public in February 2024. By comparison, it took several years for Dogecoin to reach the same mark, and several months for the PEPE memecoin to do the same, illustrating the particular excitement around the memecoin market right now and $BRETT as one of that market’s flagship tokens.

“We haven’t even reached the beginning for $BRETT growth. This isn’t even the pregame warm-up. We are still in the pre game locker room for Brett,” said $BRETT trader Crash. “A market cap of $1 billion doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of where this coin will go.” A full analysis of his THESIS- top 5 memes will all hit 40bn+ this bull run here.

Spring has been a time of great momentum for $BRETT, as it has recently become available as an asset on the Seamless Protocol, the popular lending and borrowing DeFi protocol for Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain. With continued community support and positive secondary indicators like crypto ETF approvals, futures trading for flagship memecoin Dogecoin on Coinbase Derivatives, and the anticipation of Bitcoin pricing eventually reaching 100,000 USD, $BRETT’s growth picture remains even more bullish than this current all-time high market capitalization.

$BRETT is one of the original characters of the Boy’s Club written by Matt Furie, the creator of the famous cartoon that has also inspired the popular Pepe meme and popular $PEPE memecoin. $BRETT involves a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a 6% transaction tax distributed to liquidity pools and burned tokens, aiming to reduce the overall supply and potentially increase the value over time.

To learn more, check out BRETT at:

Tg: https://t.me/basedbrett

X: https://twitter.com/basedbrett

Website: https://www.basedbrett.com/

About $BRETT

Check out BRETT at:

Tg: https://t.me/basedbrett

X: https://twitter.com/basedbrett

Website: https://www.basedbrett.com/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.