Global Immunoglobulin Products Market Report 2024-2028: Increasing Adoption of Subcutaneous Administration and Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine to Lead to Sizable Demand in the Market

The global immunoglobulin products industry is at the brink of significant expansion, with projections indicating a growth by USD 9699.84 million over the period of 2023-2028. This growth trajectory is estimated to advance at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.11%. An extensive analysis of market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges underlines the robustness of this projection, highlighting the dynamism prevailing in the global immunoglobulin products market.

The market is driven by recent immunoglobulin product developments, rising prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders and autoimmune diseases, and growing geriatric population. This study identifies the advancements in biotechnology and manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the immunoglobulin products market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of subcutaneous administration and growing focus on personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The immunoglobulin products market is segmented as below:

By Product

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgD

IgE

By Route Of Administration

Intravenous (IV)

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intramuscular (IM)

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report on the immunoglobulin products market covers the following areas:

Immunoglobulin products market sizing

Immunoglobulin products market forecast

Immunoglobulin products market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunoglobulin products market vendors that include ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biocon Ltd., CSL Ltd., GC Biopharma corp., Grifols SA, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB SA, Novartis AG, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Taibang Biological Group Co. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. Also, the immunoglobulin products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global immunoglobulin products market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Route of Administration Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 IgG - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 IgA - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 IgM - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 IgD - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 IgE - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

7.3 Intravenous (IV) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Subcutaneous (SC) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Intramuscular (IM) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

GC Biopharma corp.

Grifols SA

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB SA

Novartis AG

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd.

Taibang Biological Group Co. Ltd.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

