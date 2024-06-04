Biodegradable Plastics Technologies Report, 2024: Global Market Landscape, Trends and Opportunities to 2030 Featuring Strategic Insights of NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion, and More

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technology in biodegradable plastics have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional petroleum based to advanced bio based plastics. The rising wave of new technologies, such as bio-based and oxo-degradable plastics are creating significant potential in packaging, pharmaceutical, and agriculture applications, to reduce VOC emission, and plastic waste.



In biodegradable plastics market, various technologies, such as oxo-degradable technology, bioplastics or bio-based plastics, and biodegradable plastics from biosphere are used in the packaging, agriculture and horticulture, pharmaceutical, sports and leisure, automotive, construction, and textile applications. Increasing use of biodegradable plastics in packaging, agriculture, and automotive applications, stringent government regulations, and rising awareness about plastic waste are creating new opportunities for various biodegradable plastics technologies.

Study Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the biodegradable plastics market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global biodegradable plastics technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the biodegradable plastics companies profiled in this report include NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, and Toray Industries.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the biodegradable plastics market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in biodegradable plastics market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in biodegradable plastics market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in biodegradable plastics technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this biodegradable plastics market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this biodegradable plastics technology space?



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Biodegradable Plastics Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2018-2030

4.1. Biodegradable Plastics Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasts (2024-2030)

4.3. Technology Trends (2018-2023) and Forecasts (2024-2030) by Application Segments

5. Technology Opportunities (2018-2030) by Region

5.1. Biodegradable Plastics Market by Region

5.2. North American Biodegradable Plastics Market

5.3. European Biodegradable Plastics Market

5.4. APAC Biodegradable Plastics Market

5.5. ROW Biodegradable Plastics Market

6. Latest Development and Innovation in Biodegradable Plastics Technologies

7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Biodegradable Plastics Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Faurecia

9.2. NatureWorks

9.3. BASF

9.4. Total Corbion PLA

9.5. Mitsubishi Chemical

9.6. Biome Bioplastics

9.7. Plantic Technologies

9.8. Bio-On

9.9. Danimer Scientific

9.10. Novamont

9.11. Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxn39w

