USA Protective Coatings Report, 2024 Edition with Forecasts to 228

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in the U.S.A. and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2023 as the base year and forecasts to 2028.

The information in this report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the specific country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2028)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2022 and 2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2022 and 2023)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Functional Layers (E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, TopCoat)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2022 and 2023)

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Coatings Background

1.1 US - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes

2. Foreword - Protective Coatings

3. US - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

4. US Protective Coatings Product Section

4.1 US - Market Overview

4.2 Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

4.3. Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Market Values by Resin Type

4.3.3 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.3.4 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.3.5 Detailed Prices: Powder

4.3.6 Prices and Market Values by End Use

4.3.7 Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

4.4 End Use: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.7 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.8 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.9 Powder: Historical and Forecasts

4.10 On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

4.11 Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.12 Market Shares: Protective Coatings

4.13 Distribution: Protective Coatings

