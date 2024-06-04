Global Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Surge in Organic Food Consumption Fuels Demand for Organic Fertilizers - A $13.6 Billion Market by 2029, Registering a CAGR of 11.5%

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for organic fertilizers is estimated at USD 7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The surge in organic food consumption, driven by increasing consumer preferences for healthier and environmentally friendly products, has prompted farmers to transition to organic farming practices. As the organic food market expands, there is a corresponding rise in the demand for organic fertilizers to sustain soil fertility and crop health without the use of synthetic chemicals.







This trend emphasizes the interconnected relationship between consumer demand for organic products and the essential role of organic fertilizers in supporting the organic industry's growth. For example, according to the 2023 Organic Trade Association, organic food sales in the US surpassed USD 60.0 billion in 2022, marking a significant milestone for the resilient organic sector. Total organic sales, encompassing both food and non-food organic products, reached a record USD 67.6 billion, highlighting the robust growth of the organic market.



Rise in organic food sales fuel demand for organic fertilizers market.



The increase in organic food sales directly contributes to the rise in demand for organic fertilizers. This is primarily due to the fact that organic farming practices, which exclude the use of synthetic chemicals and pesticides, rely heavily on organic fertilizers to maintain soil fertility and provide essential nutrients to crops. As consumer awareness about health and environmental concerns grows, there is a corresponding increase in demand for organic food products.



Consumers are increasingly seeking out organic produce for its perceived health benefits and reduced environmental impact. This surge in demand for organic food drives farmers to adopt organic farming practices, which in turn leads to an increased need for organic fertilizers to support crop growth. For example, according to FiBL & IFOAM - Organics International (2023), organic retail sales in Europe amounted to USD 64.42 billion. This significant market size reflects the growing consumer preference for organic food products in the region.



In 2023, cereals & grains stood as the second-largest segment within the crop type of organic fertilizers market.



Demand for cereals and grains is set to surge due to their status as global staple food crops. These include wheat, rice, corn, barley, and oats, enjoying widespread consumption across diverse regions and cultures, ensuring a steady demand. Governments and regulatory bodies globally are increasingly incentivizing and backing organic farming practices. Certification schemes for organic produce frequently encompass cereals and grains, guaranteeing adherence to stringent organic standards. This regulatory backing fosters farmer investment in organic fertilizers to sustain soil fertility and crop vitality, aligning with certification prerequisites and consequently boosting demand.



Within the source segment of organic fertilizers market, plant source is expected to grow constantly during the forecast period.



As natural and sustainable agricultural practices gain importance among consumers and farmers, there is a growing demand for plant-based organic fertilizers. These fertilizers are sourced from renewable materials like compost, animal manure, and plant residues, aligning with the preferences of environmentally conscious stakeholders. By enhancing soil health, promoting biodiversity, and supporting long-term sustainability in agriculture, plant-based organic fertilizers meet the evolving needs of both consumers and farmers. With their slow-release nutrient delivery, these fertilizers improve soil structure, increase water retention, and stimulate microbial activity, leading to enhanced soil fertility and productivity over time. Amid rising concerns about soil degradation and erosion, farmers increasingly rely on plant-based organic fertilizers to rejuvenate and preserve soil health, driving the growing demand for these sustainable agricultural inputs.



The organic fertilizers market in Europe is anticipated to maintain consistent growth throughout the forecast period.



European Union regulations support sustainable agriculture practices, such as organic farming, through initiatives like the Farm to Fork strategy. Government subsidies, grants, and incentives incentivize farmers to embrace organic methods, fostering a favorable environment for the growth of the organic fertilizers market. The expanding organic food market in Europe, fueled by rising consumer demand and greater availability of organic products in retail settings, presents avenues for organic fertilizer manufacturers to broaden their market reach and distribution networks. Partnerships with retailers, online platforms, and agricultural cooperatives streamline access to organic fertilizers, thereby stimulating market expansion.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Organic Fertilizers Market, 2024 Vs. 2029

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type, 2024 Vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application, 2024 Vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form, 2024 Vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source, 2024 Vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Organic Fertilizers Market Share (Value), by Region, 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in Organic Fertilizers Market - Increase in Organic Food Sales and Favorable Regulatory Frameworks Promoting Organic Fertilizer Use to Drive Growth

Europe: Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source and Key Countries - Animal and France Accounted for Largest Segmental Shares in Europe

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application - Soil Treatment Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source - Animal-Based Fertilizers to Account for Largest Market Share During Study Period

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form - Dry Form to Account for Significantly Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

Increase in Organic Agricultural Land

Rising Disposable Income

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Chemical Fertilizers

Rise in Organic Food Sales

Harmful Effects of Synthetic Fertilizers on Soil & Environment

Restraints

Slow Release of Nutrients

Potential Risk of Pathogens and Weeds

Bulkiness and Low Absorption

Opportunities

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Advancements in Manufacturing Processes

Challenges

Comparatively Unfavorable Cost and Nutritional Dynamics

Lack of Awareness and Different Perceptions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Nanotechnology

Enrich Atomic Absorption (Ea2) Technology

Case Study Analysis

Baltic Sea Case Study: Technology for Developing Organic Fertilizers from Fish Processing and Other Organic Side Streams

Landlab Case Study on Efficient Nutrient Delivery

Case Study of India's Organic Farming

