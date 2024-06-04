Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Market Analysis 2024 - The Use of GLP-1R Agonists is Expected to Quadruple in the Next 10 Years, at a CAGR of 14.9%

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity market through 2033.

2023 base year sales within the GLP-1R agonists market are approximately $31.3billion across the 7MM detailed in this report. The analyst estimates that the GLP-1R agonist market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% to reach $125 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The use of GLP-1R agonists is expected to quadruple in the next 10 years, at a CAGR of 14.9%. The GLP-1R agonists market across the 7MM was valued at $31.3 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach $125.3 billion by 2033. At present, GLP-1R agonists are approved for type 2 diabetes and obesity. They can be used as second-line therapies if metformin pharmacotherapy is not enough in type 2 diabetes management, and after lifestyle modifications have not been effective in reducing weight in obesity patients. The GLP-1R agonists marketed for type 2 diabetes are Ozempic (semaglutide), Rybelsus (semaglutide), Trulicity (dulaglutide), Victoza (liraglutide), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), Xultophy (liraglutide + insulin), Suliqua (lixisenatide + insulin), Bydureon (exenatide), Byetta (exenatide), and Lyxumia (lixisenatide)

The GLP-1R agonists marketed for obesity are Saxenda (liraglutide), Wegovy (semaglutide), and Mounjaro/Zepbound (tirzepatide).

The major unmet needs in the GLP-1R agonist space currently are costs, long-term adherence and tolerability, drug availability, and physician awareness.

There are multiple GLP-1R agonist-based therapies in late-stage clinical development for type 2 diabetes or obesity, including combination therapies and novel dual and triple agonists.

The major market driver in the 7MM will be the increased patient population and increased awareness of and confidence in this relatively new drug class.

Report Scope

Forecast covers the period 2023-2033.

Overview of GLP-1R agonists, type 2 diabetes and obesity, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized GLP-1R agonists therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the GLP-1R agonists market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and dual/triple mechanisms of action under development for tye 2 diabetes and obesity medicines with a GLP-1R agonist action. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM GLP-1R agonists therapeutics type 2 diabetes and obesity market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Company Coverage:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zealand Pharma

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cover Page



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Type 2 Diabetes

3.2. Overview of Obesity



4. Overview of GLP-1R Agonists

4.1. Overview of GLP-1R Agonists

4.2. GLP-1R Agonists SWOT Analysis in the Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Market

4.3. Classification of GLP-1R Agonist-Treated Patients



5. Epidemiology

5.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes, Men and Women, 2023-33

5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes by BMI Class, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

5.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Obesity and Overweight, Men and Women, Ages ?5 Years, 2023-33

5.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Obesity and Overweight, Men and Women, Ages ?5 Years, 2023

5.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Obesity and Overweight Without Type 2 Diabetes, Men and Women, Ages ?5 Years, 2023

5.6. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

5.7. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes by BMI Class

5.8. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Obesity and Overweight

5.9. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Obesity and Overweight by Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis

5.10. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes

5.11. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes by BMI Class

5.12. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight

5.13. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight by Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis



6. Current GLP-1R Agonists on the Market

6.1. Treatment Paradigm - Type 2 Diabetes

6.2. Treatment Paradigm - Obesity

6.3. Treatment Paradigm: KOL Perspective

6.4. GLP-1R Agonists Market Access in the 7MM

6.5. Current GLP-1R Agonists on the Market for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

6.6. Current Treatment Options: KOL Perspective

6.7. Product Profile of Ozempic (semaglutide)

6.8. Product Profile of Rybelsus (semaglutide

6.9. Product Profile of Trulicity (dulaglutide)

6.10. Product Profile of Victoza (liraglutide)

6.11. Product Profile of Xultophy (liraglutide + insulin degludec)

6.12. Product Profile of Mounjaro/ Zepbound (tirzepatide)

6.13. Product Profile of Bydureon (exenatide)

6.14. Product Profile of Suliqua (lixisenatide + insulin glargine)

6.15. Wegovy (semaglutide)

6.16. Saxenda (liraglutide)



7. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

7.1. Unmet Needs in the GLP-1R Agonists Space

7.2. Cost of Therapy

7.3. Long-Term Adherence

7.4. Therapy Availability

7.5. Physicians Awareness



8. R&D Strategies

8.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in GLP-1R Agonists Space

8.2. Trends in Deal-Making of GLP-1R Agonists in the Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Market



9. Pipeline Assessment

9.1. GLP-1R Agonists Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Pipeline Overview

9.2. Late-Stage GLP-1R Agonists Pipeline Agents for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity

9.3. Product Profile of Novo Nordisk's CagriSema (cagrilintide + semaglutide)

9.4. Product Profile of Novo Nordisk's IcoSema (insulin icodec + semaglutide)

9.5. Product Profile of Eli Lilly's Orforglipron calcium

9.6. Product Profile of Eli Lilly's Retatrutide

9.7. Product Profile of Boerhinger Ingelheim's Survodutide

9.8. Product Profile of liraglutide biosimilars

9.9. Product Profile of Novo Nordisk's NN-9932 (oral semaglutide)

9.10. GLP-1R Agonists: Clinical Trials Overview



10. Market Outlook

10.1. GLP-1R Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Market Forecast

10.2. GLP-1R Agonists Sales by Indication and Drug, 2023-33

10.3. GLP-1R Agonists Market Forecast, 2023 Drug Sales by Indication

10.4. GLP-1R Agonists Market Forecast, 2033 Drug Sales by Indication

10.5. Market Drivers and Barriers

