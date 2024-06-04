ICG : Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“the Company”)

4 June 2024

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules, the Company announces that Amy Schioldager, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of the ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), effective from 10 June 2024. As has been previously announced, effective from 16 July 2024, Amy will step down from the board of the Company

