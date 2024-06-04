Global Sharing Economy Industry Report 2024: Companies that Made their Name as Disruptors, like Uber and Airbnb, are Now the Incumbents

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Sharing Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sharing economy is an economic system in which private individuals share assets and services, either free or for a charge, often using a community-based online platform. As the world grows ever more interconnected, the sharing economy is based on ideas of community. Individuals can share assets such as clothes and toys or services such as household skills and insurance. The sharing economy displaces the notion of ownership as individuals can rent rather than buy assets.

Key Highlights

According to consensus forecasts, the sharing economy market is expected to reach over $1 trillion in revenue by 2031. As the sharing economy model reaches maturity, companies that made their name as disruptors, like Uber and Airbnb, are now the incumbents. They face a new wave of disruption from smaller players harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

New technologies such as generative AI allow sharing economy platforms to enhance their services. Companies such as Airbnb and Lemonade have integrated AI into their offerings to provide more personalized recommendations or more efficient services. As AI develops, sharing economy platforms will use it to understand their consumers better and provide more personalized offerings.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the sharing economy theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including analysis of company filings and hiring trends.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the sharing economy theme and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the sharing economy.

The detailed value chain is split into four segments: shared assets and services, infrastructure, sharing economy platforms, and use cases.

Over the past few years, the sharing economy has grown rapidly, driven by increased urbanization, technological advancements, greater familiarity with peer-to-peer sharing, fewer entry barriers, and the financial gains it offers to consumers. Moreover, high mobile penetration and the increasingly important position of millennials in the global economy-alongside increased demand for shared assets-have paved the way for new business opportunities and additional revenue streams for both individuals and businesses.

This report provides a detailed overview of this increasingly important theme, including identifying leading companies across all aspects of the sharing economy.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Company Coverage:

3M

99designs

9flats

Abcomrents

Advance Mobility

Agiliti

Agoda

Airbnb

Alibaba

Alliant Credit Union

Alphabet

Amazon

Anyplace

Appear Here

Babonbo

Baboodle

BetterLesson

BigRentz

BillionElectric

BlaBlaBus

BlaBlaCar

Blend Network

BlueSG

BMW

Boatsetter

Bolt

Bolt Technologies

Boohoo

Booking Holdings

BoxMySpace

Brainly

Breather

Brixmor

By Rotation

Byju's

Care.com

Carma Technology

CarNextDoor

Carsharing Russia

Carvolution

Caterpillar

Certilligo

Ceva Logistics

CheapTickets

Chegg

China Rapid Finance

Chowbotics

CircleUp

Classy

Clever Tots Toy Club

Click & Boat

Cloud of Goods

Cocoon

Codeacademy

Cohealo

Coleman Research

Collateral Medical

Coursera

Coursmos

Coworking Bansko

Craigslist

Crowdcube

Daimler

Dance

Degreed

Delimobil

Deliveroo

Deskpass

DHL

Didi Chuxing

DoorDash

Dozr

DreamBox Learning

Drivezy

Drizly

easyCar Pool

eBay

EdisonLearning

EquipmentShare

Etherisc

Europcar Mobility Group

EvCard

evmo

Expedia

FedEx

Fenix Technologies

FirstUp

Fiverr

Flex IT Rent

Flexjet

Fluro

Freelancer

Friendsurance

GamePlanner.AI

Getaround

Getmyboat

Gett

GetTaxi

Glamcorner

GoFundMe

GoGet

Gojek

Goldbell Engineering

Goldman Sachs

Gores Metropoulos II

Grab Holdings

Green Mobility Holding

Groupe Beneteau

Grover

GSE AudioVisual

Guru

Gwynnie Bee

Hala Mobility

Hamilton Rentals

Heetch

Herc Rentals

Hilton Worldwide

Holiday Swapping

Home Depot

HomeAway

HomeExchange

HomeToGo

Hoop Carpool

Hoop Solutions

Hotels.com

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH)

Hubstaff

HumanForest

Hurr

HyreCar

IBM

Impact Hub

Indiegogo

Industrious Offices

InPost

Interep

IWG

Jump Bikes

Justos

Kayak

Kickstarter

Kiki

kion group

Kiva

KiwiCo

KnownOrigin

Kuadi Dache

Laka

Lakestar SPAC I

Landbay

Lark

Lark Technologies

Learning Pool

Ledger Investing

Lemonade

Lenders Funding

Lendingclub

Lendis

Liftshare

Loop

Lyft

MadeComfy

Mahindra and Mahindra

MakeMyTrip

Marriott International

Masterclass

Maxi Mobility

McGraw Hill

MedShare

Meru Travel Solutions

Meta

Microsoft

Mindspace

Minut

Mondee

Mondial Relay

Motional

Mottu

MyWardrobeHQ

Naver

Nestaway

NetJets

Networking Premium Coworking

Newmark Group

Newsela

Nextdoor

Nexus Mutual

Nippon Express

Nooka Space

Ola

Ola cabs

Openbazaar

OpenTable

Orbitz

Oriental Land

Palm Teknoloji

Pango Mobile Parking

Pathfinder

Patreon

PBSC Urban Solutions

Pearson

Peerform

PeoplePerHour

Porch Group

Poshmark

Postmates (acq)

Premier Workspaces

Pricepally Nigeriar

Prosper

ReadySpaces

Rent The Runway

Rentacomputer

Rush Computer Rentals

Seedrs

ServiceScape

Sety

Shared Medical Services

Sharing Economy International

Shein

Shquared

Shuidihuzhu

SK Telecom

Skillshare

Skillsoft

Skootel

SkyHive

Socar

SoFi

Softbank

Sonder

SparkPlus

Spartan Logistics

Stashbee

Stellantis

Stoke Talent

Storefront

Storefrpnt

Stylework

Sunbelt Rentals

SurfAir

Target

TaskRabbit

Teachers Pay Teachers

The Volte

The Wing

Thumbtack

TikTok

Tokopedia

Toptal

Toy Box Monthly

ToyRentJunction

Travelocity

Travelscape

TripAdvisor

twitter

Uber

Ucommune

Udacity

Udemy

United Rentals

Upshift

Upstart

Upwork

Uride

US Med-Equip

vacationspot

VELCO

Venture X

Via Transportation

VisasQ

Vistajet

VOI Technologies

Vrbo

VTB Bank

Walmart

WareSpace

WeWork

Wheels Up

Whirli

Wiziboat

Wolters Kluwer

Wonolo

Woven Planet

Wunder Mobility

xNomad

Yamaha Motor

Zipcar

Zomato

Zoomcar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe3ewl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.