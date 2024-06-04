Global Sharing Economy Industry Report 2024: Companies that Made their Name as Disruptors, like Uber and Airbnb, are Now the Incumbents

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Sharing Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sharing economy is an economic system in which private individuals share assets and services, either free or for a charge, often using a community-based online platform. As the world grows ever more interconnected, the sharing economy is based on ideas of community. Individuals can share assets such as clothes and toys or services such as household skills and insurance. The sharing economy displaces the notion of ownership as individuals can rent rather than buy assets.
Key Highlights
- According to consensus forecasts, the sharing economy market is expected to reach over $1 trillion in revenue by 2031. As the sharing economy model reaches maturity, companies that made their name as disruptors, like Uber and Airbnb, are now the incumbents. They face a new wave of disruption from smaller players harnessing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.
- New technologies such as generative AI allow sharing economy platforms to enhance their services. Companies such as Airbnb and Lemonade have integrated AI into their offerings to provide more personalized recommendations or more efficient services. As AI develops, sharing economy platforms will use it to understand their consumers better and provide more personalized offerings.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the sharing economy theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
- It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including analysis of company filings and hiring trends.
- It contains details of M&A deals driven by the sharing economy theme and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the sharing economy.
- The detailed value chain is split into four segments: shared assets and services, infrastructure, sharing economy platforms, and use cases.
Over the past few years, the sharing economy has grown rapidly, driven by increased urbanization, technological advancements, greater familiarity with peer-to-peer sharing, fewer entry barriers, and the financial gains it offers to consumers. Moreover, high mobile penetration and the increasingly important position of millennials in the global economy-alongside increased demand for shared assets-have paved the way for new business opportunities and additional revenue streams for both individuals and businesses.
This report provides a detailed overview of this increasingly important theme, including identifying leading companies across all aspects of the sharing economy.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
Company Coverage:
- 3M
- 99designs
- 9flats
- Abcomrents
- Advance Mobility
- Agiliti
- Agoda
- Airbnb
- Alibaba
- Alliant Credit Union
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Anyplace
- Appear Here
- Babonbo
- Baboodle
- BetterLesson
- BigRentz
- BillionElectric
- BlaBlaBus
- BlaBlaCar
- Blend Network
- BlueSG
- BMW
- Boatsetter
- Bolt
- Bolt Technologies
- Boohoo
- Booking Holdings
- BoxMySpace
- Brainly
- Breather
- Brixmor
- By Rotation
- Byju's
- Care.com
- Carma Technology
- CarNextDoor
- Carsharing Russia
- Carvolution
- Caterpillar
- Certilligo
- Ceva Logistics
- CheapTickets
- Chegg
- China Rapid Finance
- Chowbotics
- CircleUp
- Classy
- Clever Tots Toy Club
- Click & Boat
- Cloud of Goods
- Cocoon
- Codeacademy
- Cohealo
- Coleman Research
- Collateral Medical
- Coursera
- Coursmos
- Coworking Bansko
- Craigslist
- Crowdcube
- Daimler
- Dance
- Degreed
- Delimobil
- Deliveroo
- Deskpass
- DHL
- Didi Chuxing
- DoorDash
- Dozr
- DreamBox Learning
- Drivezy
- Drizly
- easyCar Pool
- eBay
- EdisonLearning
- EquipmentShare
- Etherisc
- Europcar Mobility Group
- EvCard
- evmo
- Expedia
- FedEx
- Fenix Technologies
- FirstUp
- Fiverr
- Flex IT Rent
- Flexjet
- Fluro
- Freelancer
- Friendsurance
- GamePlanner.AI
- Getaround
- Getmyboat
- Gett
- GetTaxi
- Glamcorner
- GoFundMe
- GoGet
- Gojek
- Goldbell Engineering
- Goldman Sachs
- Gores Metropoulos II
- Grab Holdings
- Green Mobility Holding
- Groupe Beneteau
- Grover
- GSE AudioVisual
- Guru
- Gwynnie Bee
- Hala Mobility
- Hamilton Rentals
- Heetch
- Herc Rentals
- Hilton Worldwide
- Holiday Swapping
- Home Depot
- HomeAway
- HomeExchange
- HomeToGo
- Hoop Carpool
- Hoop Solutions
- Hotels.com
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH)
- Hubstaff
- HumanForest
- Hurr
- HyreCar
- IBM
- Impact Hub
- Indiegogo
- Industrious Offices
- InPost
- Interep
- IWG
- Jump Bikes
- Justos
- Kayak
- Kickstarter
- Kiki
- kion group
- Kiva
- KiwiCo
- KnownOrigin
- Kuadi Dache
- Laka
- Lakestar SPAC I
- Landbay
- Lark
- Lark Technologies
- Learning Pool
- Ledger Investing
- Lemonade
- Lenders Funding
- Lendingclub
- Lendis
- Liftshare
- Loop
- Lyft
- MadeComfy
- Mahindra and Mahindra
- MakeMyTrip
- Marriott International
- Masterclass
- Maxi Mobility
- McGraw Hill
- MedShare
- Meru Travel Solutions
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Mindspace
- Minut
- Mondee
- Mondial Relay
- Motional
- Mottu
- MyWardrobeHQ
- Naver
- Nestaway
- NetJets
- Networking Premium Coworking
- Newmark Group
- Newsela
- Nextdoor
- Nexus Mutual
- Nippon Express
- Nooka Space
- Ola
- Ola cabs
- Openbazaar
- OpenTable
- Orbitz
- Oriental Land
- Palm Teknoloji
- Pango Mobile Parking
- Pathfinder
- Patreon
- PBSC Urban Solutions
- Pearson
- Peerform
- PeoplePerHour
- Porch Group
- Poshmark
- Postmates (acq)
- Premier Workspaces
- Pricepally Nigeriar
- Prosper
- ReadySpaces
- Rent The Runway
- Rentacomputer
- Rush Computer Rentals
- Seedrs
- ServiceScape
- Sety
- Shared Medical Services
- Sharing Economy International
- Shein
- Shquared
- Shuidihuzhu
- SK Telecom
- Skillshare
- Skillsoft
- Skootel
- SkyHive
- Socar
- SoFi
- Softbank
- Sonder
- SparkPlus
- Spartan Logistics
- Stashbee
- Stellantis
- Stoke Talent
- Storefront
- Storefrpnt
- Stylework
- Sunbelt Rentals
- SurfAir
- Target
- TaskRabbit
- Teachers Pay Teachers
- The Volte
- The Wing
- Thumbtack
- TikTok
- Tokopedia
- Toptal
- Toy Box Monthly
- ToyRentJunction
- Travelocity
- Travelscape
- TripAdvisor
- Uber
- Ucommune
- Udacity
- Udemy
- United Rentals
- Upshift
- Upstart
- Upwork
- Uride
- US Med-Equip
- vacationspot
- VELCO
- Venture X
- Via Transportation
- VisasQ
- Vistajet
- VOI Technologies
- Vrbo
- VTB Bank
- Walmart
- WareSpace
- WeWork
- Wheels Up
- Whirli
- Wiziboat
- Wolters Kluwer
- Wonolo
- Woven Planet
- Wunder Mobility
- xNomad
- Yamaha Motor
- Zipcar
- Zomato
- Zoomcar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe3ewl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.