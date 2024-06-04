WOO X eyes the APAC region growth as it joins GM Vietnam

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform, is looking at the growth of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region as it joins GM Vietnam , a gathering of more than 10,000 Web3 builders, investors, traders, and communities in the region.



Specifically, WOO X will participate in Broiler Room: The Future of Technology , a blockchain techno party in Hanoi city, hosted by Herond Labs and Gotbit Hedge Fund. Attendees of GM Vietnam including builders in blockchain, crypto, and fintech will network with notable guests from Dragon Capital, Fuel Venture Capital, BlockBase Ventures, Figment, TRIVE Digital, DoiT, and others will join WOO X for the exclusive Private Dinner.

“We're thrilled to connect with the dynamic community of builders and innovators in Vietnam and across APAC. With a forward-thinking regulatory environment attracting many investors, the region is poised to advance digital asset payments and trading. Given the substantial surge in crypto adoption, our commitment lies in nurturing this growth by supporting innovators and introducing their advancements to our traders through impactful collaborations and partnerships,” said Abby Huang, Ecosystem Lead at WOO X.

Join WOO X at Broiler Room: The Future of Technology

Since the start of Q2, WOO X has unveiled updates for the WOO token, including collaborations and feature launches. WOO X has planned to strengthen the BTC ecosystem through strategic partnerships, potentially attracting more users and attention, especially in APAC. Additionally, WOO X has strengthened its position in the RWA landscape by introducing its treasury bond vault integration, bridging traditional finance and the crypto sector. Furthermore, WOO X has aimed to simplify the listing process for meme tokens and innovative products to enhance accessibility within the crypto community, while also launching its social trading platform.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.