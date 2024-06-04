BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

BOLLORE SE
Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 456 347 970,56 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper
DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS
La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mai 2024 :
|
Total actions émises
|2 852 174 816
|
Total droits de vote
|4 929 264 820
|
Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée
|4 913 941 982
Le 4 juin 2024
BOLLORE SE
