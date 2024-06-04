India Aquafeed Market Report 2024-2032, by Species, Ingredients, Additives, Product Form and Region

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Aquafeed Market Report by Species, Ingredients, Additives, Product Form, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian aquafeed market size reached 1.8 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.7 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.34% during 2023-2032.



India represents one of the leading aquaculture markets across the globe on account of the rich biodiversity of aquatic species. Consequently, there is a high demand for aquafeed in the country to meet the growing need of aquaculture farmers and the expanding export businesses.



With increasing disposable incomes, growing health consciousness and improving cold chain facilities, seafood sales have expanded from local wet markets to organized retail channels, such as supermarkets. This represents one of the key factors fueling the growth of the aquafeed market in India. Moreover, the growing trend of natural and organic feeds has prompted manufacturers to incorporate high-quality raw materials that offer functional advantages and lower the usage of synthetic components. They are also enhancing the stability of feed pellets, reducing fine proportion, and improving pellets density and extension.



Another major factor driving the industry growth is t significant shift from homemade feed to commercially available product variants. Along with enhancing the bioavailability of various nutrients, the commercial feed also helps in reducing environmental pollution and increasing profit margins. Furthermore, the Government of India is offering various subsidies for fish and shrimp farmers, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the aquafeed industry.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India aquafeed market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on species, ingredients, additives and product form.



Breakup by Species:

Carp Feeds

Marine Shrimps

Tilapias

Catfishes

Marine Fishes

Salmons

Freshwater (FW) Crustaceans

Trouts

Others

Breakup by Ingredients:

Soybean

Corn

Fish Meal

Fish Oil

Additives

Others

Breakup by Additives:

Vitamins and Minerals

Antioxidants

Feed Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Product Form:

Pellets

Extruded

Powdered

Liquid

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alltech Biotechnology Pvt. Ltd. (Alltech, Inc.), Avanti Feeds Limited, Cargill India Private limited (Cargill Inc.), Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Group), Growel Feeds Private Limited, IB Group, Skretting Aquaculture India Private Limited (Nutreco NV) and UNO Feeds.



