Global AI in Manufacturing Industry Research 2024-2034: Reshaping the Landscape by Boosting Productivity, Efficiency, and Data-driven Decision-making

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Manufacturing Market: Focus on End-Use Industry, Application, Technology, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is valued at $5.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.46% to reach $132.54 billion by 2034. The growth trend is chiefly driven by the requirement to manage increasingly intricate datasets and the advancements in machine learning algorithms and data analytics within the manufacturing sector.

AI is reshaping the manufacturing landscape by boosting productivity, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. Automation of tasks through AI-powered robots not only streamlines operations but also enhances workplace safety. By freeing up human workers to focus on more complex activities, AI enables manufacturers to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving global market, paving the way for a more agile and responsive industry.



Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as skilled workforce availability, particularly in developing nations. However, leveraging AI, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) for smart enterprise processes presents lucrative opportunities for the expansion of AI in manufacturing sector. With AI and big data analytics, companies can swiftly analyze extensive structured and unstructured data from diverse sources. This enables them to identify anomalies, reduce maintenance expenses, enhance customer service, implement predictive and preventive maintenance measures, and leverage raw data for informed decision-making.



The AI in manufacturing market in the North America region is experiencing significant growth. Many countries in the North America region, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, have implemented policies and incentives to promote the adoption of AI. These policies typically include subsidies, tax incentives, and regulatory measures aimed at reducing emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

The region's AI in manufacturing landscape is dynamic, featuring a mix of startups, research initiatives, and strategic collaborations among industry leaders. Currently, North America is leading the market. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the AI in manufacturing market. This growth is fueled by the rapid acceptance and integration of AI technologies across various manufacturing industries, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and innovative advancements.



Leading companies such as NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, and Intel Corporation are pioneering the way forward, providing a comprehensive array of AI products encompassing software, hardware, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. The companies utilize AI to revolutionize manufacturing through solutions such as NVIDIA Metropolis, Isaac Sim, IBM's generative AI, and Intel's semiconductor optimization, enhancing efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making. They also invest heavily in research and development to innovate new products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $132.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.4% Regions Covered Global



Industry Dynamics

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Forecast

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

Use Case

End User and Buying Criteria

Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Company Profiles

Nvidia Corporation

IBM

Intel Corporation

Siemens

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Google LLC

Microsoft

Micron Technology, Inc.

Sight Machine

Oracle

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP

Bright Machines, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Vision Inc.

Overview Top Products/Product Portfolio Top Competitors Target Customers Key Personnel Analyst View Market Share



