Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2024: A Rapidly Growing Sector with Numerous Companies Focusing on Scientific Advancement, Market Set to Reach US$ 13.72 Billion by 2031

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is predicted to reach US$ 13.72 Billion by 2031, from US$ 3.94 Billion in 2023. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid samples without the need for costly or invasive procedures. Liquid biopsy tests are executed to understand the molecular aspects of cancer across healthcare and research settings, such as hospitals, physicians, pathological and research laboratories.

The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The liquid biopsy market is a rapidly growing sector with numerous companies focusing on scientific advancements. For instance, in November 2023, Illumina Inc. announced TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2, an advanced iteration of its liquid biopsy assay designed for comprehensive genomic profiling in oncology. This upgraded version promises enhanced sensitivity and specificity in detecting cancer-associated mutations from circulating tumor DNA. Further, in November 2023, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Pierre Fabre Laboratories announced a collaboration to develop Foundation Medicine's high-quality genomic tests, FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx, as companion diagnostics for new targeted therapies to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Key Takeaways By Circulating Biomarker:

Based on circulating biomarkers, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2023.

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the second largest segment of the liquid biopsy market capturing over a quarter share in 2023.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways By Products:

Based on product, the Kits and Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2023.

The instruments segment is likely to witness the fastest growth in the global liquid biopsy market over the forecast period.

The services segment captured the least share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Key Takeaways By Application:

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by the oncology segment. Lung cancer and breast cancer accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market. Together, they controlled approx. 42% share of the liquid biopsy oncology market in 2023.

The non-cancer application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market over the forecast period. Among non-cancer applications, Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) dominated the market.

Key Takeaways By Clinical Application:

Based on clinical application, the therapy selection segment dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2023, and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

Treatment monitoring captured the second-highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2023, followed by the early cancer screening application.

Recurrence monitoring captured the least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Key Takeaways By End User:

Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied the second-highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2023, followed by Academic and Research Centers.

Key Takeaways By Sample Type:

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period as well.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways By Region:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2023, followed by Europe.

In Europe, Germany and France are the leading markets for liquid biopsy.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for liquid biopsy. In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading markets for liquid biopsy. China represents a huge opportunity for the liquid biopsy market because of increased market access of the country's population to healthcare resources.

South America and Middle East & Africa are competing closely to grab the maximum share of the global liquid biopsy market.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

The report has been analyzed from 16 viewpoints:

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast - By Types (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2018 - 2031)

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2018 - 2031)

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2018 - 2031)

Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Country Analysis (2018 - 2031)

Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details

35 Company Profiles - Recent Developments / Initiatives, Major Deals

Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

By Circulating Biomarker:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Product:

Kits and Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Application:

Oncology Application

Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Leukaemia Others



Non-Cancer Application

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Organ Transplantation Infectious Disease Testing



By Clinical Application:

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Early Cancer Screening

Recurrence Monitoring

By End User:

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Other End Users

By Sample Type:

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Other Fluids Sample

Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Company Profiles, Recent Developments, Major Deals

Personal Genome Diagnostics (Acquired by Labcorp)

Guardant Health, Inc.

Pathway Genomics (Now OME CARE)

RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)

LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)

Biocept, Inc.

ANGLE plc

MDxHealth

Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)

Foundation Medicine, Inc

Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN NV

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

GRAIL

NeoGenomics, Inc.

DiaCarta, Inc.

OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)

C2i Genomics (Acquired by Veracyte, Inc.)

Biodesix

Freenome

Inivata

CellMax Life

Rarecyte Inc.

Saga Diagnostics

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. (Acquired by Exact Sciences Corp.)

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Karius, Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)

Elypta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5tkr8

