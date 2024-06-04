Europe EV Adhesives and Sealants Additives Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2024 & 2032: Increasing Emphasis on EV Lightweighting and Importance of Thermal Management Bodes well for the Sector

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Additives Market for EV Adhesives and Sealants: Focus on Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Additive Type, Product Type, Function, Sales Channel, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe additives market for EV adhesives and sealants (excluding U.K.) was valued at $15.83 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.41% and reach $113.07 million by 2032

The swift growth can be credited to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, heightened demand for lightweight materials in the electric vehicle industry, an increased focus on improving safety measures in electric vehicle crashes, and ongoing initiatives to improve battery pack thermal management and durability against impacts.

The Europe additives market for electric vehicle (EV) adhesives and sealants is witnessing dynamic growth driven by the region's rapid transition towards electric mobility. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, there is a burgeoning demand for advanced adhesives and sealants to meet the unique requirements of EV components. These additives play a crucial role in enhancing the structural integrity, durability, and safety of EVs, addressing challenges such as vibration dampening, thermal management, and moisture resistance.

Moreover, stringent regulations and standards pertaining to vehicle safety and emissions further propel the demand for high-performance adhesives and sealants in the EV sector. As Europe aims to accelerate its decarbonization efforts and promote sustainable transportation solutions, the market for additives in EV adhesives and sealants is poised for sustained growth, presenting opportunities for innovation and technological advancements in the automotive industry.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product strategy helps the readers understand the different aftermarket solutions provided by the industry participants.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The additives market for EV adhesives and sealants is growing at a significant pace and holds enormous opportunities for market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the Europe additives market for EV adhesives and sealants.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe additives market for EV adhesives and sealants analyzed and profiled in the study include the additives market for EV adhesives and sealants' solution providers that develop parts and accessories for EVs. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the additives market for EV adhesives and sealants has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Industry Dynamics

Business Drivers

Proliferating Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Importance of Thermal Management in EV Batteries

Rising Popularity of Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Trends: Current and Future

Electrification of Fleets

Role of Governments in the e-Mobility Industry

Business Challenges

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Sealants and Adhesives Facing Environmental and Safety Challenges in the Electric Vehicle Industry

Business Opportunities

Shifting Focus toward Sustainable Additive Solutions

Increasing Emphasis on Electric Vehicle (EV) Lightweighting

Market Segmentation



Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Additive Type

Dispersants/Wetting Agents

Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Surface Modifiers

Leveling/Flow Agents

Adhesion Promoters

Others

Product Type

Product Types for Adhesives

Product Types for Sealants

Function

Interior Components

Exterior Components

Powertrain/Chassis/Under-the-Hood

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Country

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest-of-Europe

