Subsea7 webcast invitation

Luxembourg – 4 June 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will hold an investor event on 18 June from 10:00 to 13:00 CEST.

The event will discuss Subsea7’s Subsea and Conventional business unit, with a focus on Norway. The presentations will be available to attend via a conference call and live webcast. A replay will also be available at subsea7.com.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bxasgq87/

Call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI583477bf65644892aac8aeaa9fc1ef00

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 4 June 2024 at 12:30 CET.

