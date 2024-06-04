United States Security Manual Template 2024 Edition: Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy - HIPAA, California Consumer Privacy Act, GDPR, ISO, SOX, CobiT, FIPS Compliant and WFH

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Security Manual Template - 2024 Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software. However, the Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.

Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is the complete must have tool. Also includes a ready to use HIPAA audit program.

Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.

Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches. Includes a ready to use HIPAA audit program.

With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.

Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable

The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).

In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 22 detail job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.

The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets. To make this process as easy as possible, the report provides 18 formatted electronic forms for distribution and documentation. All forms are in easy-to-edit Microsoft Word templates so all you need to do is add your corporate logo, make your own additions and changes and your task of policy and procedure documentation is nearly complete!

The forms included are:

Application & File Server Inventory

Blog Policy Compliance Agreement

BYOD Access and Use Agreement

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Email Employee Agreement

Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist

FIPS 199 Assessment

Internet Access Request Form

Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement

Internet use Approval

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release

Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement

Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement

Preliminary Security Audit Checklist

Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement

Risk Assessment (pdf & docx)

Security Access Application

Security Audit Report

Security Violation Procedures

Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement

Server Registration

Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement

Telecommuting Work Agreement

Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory

Work From Home Work Agreement

Plus more

Data Security and Protection are a priority and this template is a must have tool for every CIO and IT department. Over 3,000 enterprise worldwide have acquired this tool and it is viewed by many as the Industry Standard for Security Management and Security Compliance.

IT Job Descriptions - Updated to meet all mandated security requirements

326 Job Descriptions from the Internet and IT Job Descriptions HandiGuide in MS Word Format including all of the job descriptions in the Premium Edition. Each job description is at least 2 pages long and some of the more senior positions are up to 8 pages in length.

