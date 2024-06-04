WOO X Lists $BODEN on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $BODEN on its spot market.

The BODEN meme coin is a crypto that started as a joke, reflecting the trend of creating coins based on internet memes and popular culture. Despite its humorous origins, Boden has gained traction due to its engaging social media presence and community support. Unlike traditional memes, $BODEN relies on community engagement and viral marketing to drive its value.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.