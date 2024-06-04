Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 June 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 June 2024

Effective from 7 June 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 June 2024 to 6 September 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 7 June 2024: 5.1640% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

