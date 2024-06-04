Pharvaris Highlights Properties of Deucrictibant in Data Presentations at Recent Congresses

Deucrictibant substantially resolved symptoms of an HAE attack in 78.6% participants within 24 hours

High treatment satisfaction of deucrictibant driven by favorable effectiveness subdomain score compared to placebo

ZUG, Switzerland, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, recently presented data highlighting the unique pharmacological and clinical properties of deucrictibant for the treatment and prevention of HAE attacks at the 20th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science and Technology (IDDST); the 2024 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC); and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024.

“We believe that deucrictibant has the potential to become the preferred therapy for people living with HAE in both on-demand and prophylactic treatment modalities,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “The data presented at EAC and EAACI reinforce the benefits of deucrictibant, such as the single-dose substantial symptom resolution in 78.6% of participants within 24 hours following on-demand treatment, and the injectable-like efficacy, favorable safety profile, and convenience of deucrictibant for prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks. Looking ahead, we expect to publish data from our ongoing open-label extensions in both on-demand and prophylaxis, which will expand the long-term safety and efficacy database of deucrictibant and provide insights into on-demand treatment observations across multiple HAE attacks, including laryngeal attacks, which may position deucrictibant as a best-in-class treatment for HAE.”

Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris, added, “The data presented from multiple clinical and nonclinical studies continue to demonstrate the efficacy and tolerability profile of deucrictibant, supporting its ongoing development. We believe deucrictibant is the only oral molecule with the potential to address both the on-demand and prophylactic treatment modalities for people living with HAE. Pharvaris continues to operate in a disciplined manner to address the unmet need of the HAE community, while exploring additional potential indications and pipeline expansion opportunities to broaden our future product portfolio.”

In post-hoc analyses of the Phase 2 RAPIDe-1 clinical study data, resolution of HAE symptoms follow treatment with deucrictibant immediate-release capsule and placebo were measured using the Treatment Outcome Score (TOS) questionnaire for patient-reported outcomes (TOS PRO) and defined by the achievement of “a lot better or resolved” in all symptom complexes. Treatment with a single dose of oral deucrictibant resulted in the majority of HAE attacks achieving substantial symptom resolution (78.6% of participants with deucrictibant 20 mg [N=28] versus 22.4% of placebo [N=49]) within 24 hours.

In addition to these findings, Pharvaris continues to evaluate the ever-changing treatment landscape in HAE to best address the unmet need of people living with HAE through presentation of real-world evidence of treatment behaviors.

Evaluation of Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication (TSQM) in participants in the Phase 2 CHAPTER-1 clinical study showed satisfaction with the effectiveness of deucrictibant is higher to placebo and is in-line with separate observations of high-efficacy injectables, while numerically more favorable than separate observations with other oral prophylactic therapies. The side effects and convenience subdomain scores were consistent between deucrictibant and placebo; the global satisfaction score of deucrictibant is therefore driven by the high scores observed by the deucrictibant treating arms across all measured subdomains.

Pharvaris remains committed to furthering our understanding of other bradykinin-mediated diseases and the potential role that deucrictibant, as well as other therapeutic candidates from Pharvaris’ platform, could play in improving the lives of people impacted by these diseases.

The posters and presentation slides are available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Deucrictibant

Deucrictibant is a potent, selective, and orally available antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. By inhibiting bradykinin signaling through the bradykinin B2 receptor, deucrictibant has the potential to treat the manifestations of an HAE attack and to prevent the occurrence of attacks. Based on its chemical properties, Pharvaris is developing two formulations of deucrictibant for oral administration; a capsule to enable rapid onset of activity for acute treatment, and an extended-release tablet to enable sustained absorption and efficacy in prophylactic treatment.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

