DISQO Welcomes Neil Graham as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO announced today the appointment of Neil Graham as its Chief Revenue Officer. Leveraging over 25 years of strategic revenue and sales management experience, Graham will lead DISQO’s Sales teams as the company scales its brand experience platform.



As CRO, Graham will focus on DISQO’s overall business growth; spearheading sales and go-to-market strategy, demand generation, sales operations, and sales enablement. Additionally, through a partnership with DISQO’s Customer Success team, he’ll add a new focus on driving value for current clients, helping them unlock insights into brand building and how it influences outcomes.

"As we continue to transform the way businesses understand the full brand experience across all media and platforms, Neil’s appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks a significant milestone for DISQO," said Armen Adjemian, Co-founder and CEO of DISQO. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams with operational rigor will be invaluable as we scale our brand experience platform and empower businesses with unparalleled advertising effectiveness insights."

Graham brings to DISQO decades of experience scaling global revenue organizations and driving significant growth at disruptive B2B SaaS companies. In his most recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at Performio, he was instrumental in expanding the company's global customer-facing operations and achieving new revenue milestones.

"I am honored to join DISQO at such an exciting time in its journey," said Graham. "DISQO's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer success, along with its unparalleled understanding of consumer attitudes and behavior, position it as a true leader in the brand experience space. I am eager to build, grow, and scale our GTM operations, propelling our customers and our company to new heights."

DISQO’s brand experience platform is powered by more than 2.3+ million consumers. With products like Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift , DISQO provides advertisers with full-funnel and silo-free measurement of advertising across digital, social media, linear TV, CTV/OTT, audio, and OOH at scale. Unlike traditional measurement approaches, DISQO’s identity-based platform offers advertisers a person-level view into their omnichannel ad campaign performance, eliminating the guesswork associated with siloed measurement.

Graham holds a dual major in International Relations and Economics from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and currently resides in the greater San Francisco Bay Area with his family.

About DISQO

DISQO is building the most trusted experience platform that fuels brand growth. DISQO powers smart business decisions by helping clients measure every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s identity-based ad measurement and audience products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis Media. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn .

