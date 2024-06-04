Breckenridge Brewery Announces 'On Tap with KBCO' Concert Series Featuring Gary Clark Jr.

Tickets Available Now and Through June 10th

LITTLETON, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery (“Breck Brew”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), and 97.3 KBCO (iHeartMedia-Denver) are proud to announce the next On Tap with KBCO featuring live music at the Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton on August 10, 2024. The charity concert series presents Gary Clark Jr. along with John Vincent III and Eddie 9V.



Ticket proceeds benefit Project C.U.R.E., a non-profit, founded in a garage in Evergreen, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. has grown to be the largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to some of the toughest places in the world. With over 30,000 volunteers in seven U.S. cities, and only 3% overhead, Project C.U.R.E. is saving lives and changing the course of history around the globe. Past performers at On Tap with KBCO include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Leon Bridges, The Revivalists, Cake, Dispatch, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Marcus King Band, Caamp, Milky Chance, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves and more.





To prevent scalping and ticket bots, tickets will be available for purchase through a lottery system. Entries to the ticket lottery can be submitted any time from Monday, June 3 at 7:15am to Monday, June 10 at 9:59am, MST click here for tickets. Those selected in the lottery will be notified via email starting Monday, June 10 at 12pm MST at which time they can purchase their tickets.

Event Info: On Tap with KBCO Presents Live Music at Breckenridge Brewery

Artists:

Gary Clark Jr.

John Vincent III

Eddie 9V

Date:

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Gates open: 12:30 pm | Show: 1:30 pm

All Ages

Venue:

Breckenridge Brewery,

2920 Brewery Lane,

Littleton, CO

Tickets: Click Here via open lottery

Ticket Request/Lottery Schedule:

Entry Period opens – Monday, June 3 at 7:15 am MST

Entry Period closes – Monday, June 10 at 9:59 am MST

Lottery Results announced via email starting – Monday, June 10 at 12:00 pm MST

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at a high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining, and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series.

Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.

About iHeartMedia Denver

iHeartMedia Denver owns and operates KOA, KHOW, KDSP, KTCL, KDHT, KBCO, KRFX, KBPI, KWBL as well as Denver Broncos Radio Network and Colorado Rockies Radio Network and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Website: www.breckbrew.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8b02cf-71a8-41e2-89b4-0c26f1599347