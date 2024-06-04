Microbix Advances Test-Ingredient Manufacturing Capabilities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it has successfully adapted and extended the use of its bioreactor capabilities for production of another clinically and commercially-important test-ingredient (a native “Antigen”). This achievement will enhance production capacity for the referenced native Antigen, improve Microbix’s ability to schedule and allocate its manufacturing resources, and provide economic benefits.



Microbix is a global leader in the production of native Antigens – preparations of purified and inactivated bacteria and viruses essential for the manufacture of “immunoassays.” Immunoassays are diagnostic tests that detect the presence of “antibodies” to establish prior or current exposure to a pathogen, or to assess the degree to which a patient may be immune to a pathogen due to protective antibodies.

Microbix’s bioreactors are highly-sophisticated devices that are used for tightly-controlled culturing of mammalian host cells and disease-causing bacterial and viral organisms. Microbix previously undertook to move production of a key viral Antigen from traditional culturing “roller-bottles” into bioreactors, in a multi-year transition intended to provide greater production capacity, improve yields, and enhance reliability. That promise has been realized, with all production of that particular viral antigen successfully moved into its bioreactors and with ongoing work to optimize methods and results.

Microbix has now adapted its use of bioreactors to production of one of its commercially-important bacterial Antigens. This advancement enables production of greater quantities of the Antigen in less lab space and with improved efficiency. Allocating bioreactor usage between two different Antigen products will also provide benefits with respect to ensuring full and continuous utilization of available capacity.

Microbix continues improving its responsiveness to the changing supply needs of its many native Antigen customers – strengthening abilities it demonstrated in response to profound Antigen demand swings that occurred during, and following, the COVID-19 Pandemic. Use of its bioreactors for both bacterial and viral Antigen production is a significant accomplishment and is one of the many manufacturing innovations that Microbix continues to pursue and implement.

Dr. Ken Hughes, COO of Microbix, commented, “Microbix’s engineers, production and quality professionals, and scientists have once again developed and implemented innovative, increased volume native Antigen production methodologies with improved reliability via use of our bioreactor capabilities. This particular advancement is a technological triumph that exemplifies the excellence of our scientific and operational teams”.

Microbix’s full catalogue of native bacterial and viral Antigens is available on its website. Price and order enquiries should be directed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and annualized sales now targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the bioreactors, their usage, benefits, or relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

