Bitterroot Bio Announces Appointment of Georgette Verdin as Chief People Officer and Sherwin Chen as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

PALO ALTO, Calif. and NEEDHAM, Mass., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitterroot Bio, a pioneering biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines in the field of cardio-immunology, today announced the appointment of Georgette Verdin as Chief People Officer and Sherwin Chen as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.



"I am thrilled to welcome Georgette and Sherwin to the Bitterroot Bio team," said Dr. Pavan Cheruvu, CEO of Bitterroot Bio. "Georgette’s remarkable track record in building and leading high-performing HR teams across the biopharmaceutical industry aligns with our mission to foster innovation and excellence in cardiovascular science and medicine. Similarly, Sherwin's decades of legal experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we expand our portfolio of projects in the coming years. We are excited to have both of them on board to help guide Bitterroot Bio through its next phase of growth and development."

Georgette Verdin brings over two decades of extensive experience in human resources and leadership development to Bitterroot Bio. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer for Mariana Oncology and Chief Human Resources Officer for AVROBIO. She led global human resources at Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research, and served as Vice President of Global Corporate Human Resources at Biogen Inc. Her notable career includes living and working overseas building companies from the ground up in technology, market research and in manufacturing.

"Joining Bitterroot Bio is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of changing how we treat cardiovascular disease," said Georgette Verdin. "I am working with such a talented team at Bitterroot Bio to drive the company's culture and mission forward for our patients."



Georgette holds a BA from Georgetown University and an MA in International Relations from the American University School of International Service.

Sherwin Chen brings more than 20 years of experience counseling and scaling high-growth companies in the life sciences, healthcare, and digital health industries. Sherwin was most recently Chief Legal Officer at AllStripes Research, a rare disease company, and General Counsel at Color Health, a population health company offering cancer, cardiovascular, and pharmacogenomic testing. Prior to that, he led legal teams at Roche and FibroGen. Sherwin’s expertise includes advising on complex partnerships; research, clinical, and commercial activities; and corporate transactions, such as financings, M&A, and IPOs.

"I’m pleased to join the leadership team at Bitterroot Bio,” said Sherwin Chen. “As we execute on our clinical trial for BRB-002 and continue to forge innovative collaborations with external partners, I'm eager to put my broad life sciences expertise to work to help those suffering from cardiovascular disease."

Sherwin holds a BS in Biological Sciences from Stanford University, an MS in Science and Technology Studies from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a JD from UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings). He practiced at the international law firms of Cooley LLP and DLA Piper LLP. His deep understanding of the biotech sector and proven leadership make him a significant addition to the executive team.

About Bitterroot Bio

Bitterroot Bio, Inc. is a pioneer in the emerging field of cardio-immunology, which investigates the interplay between the immune system and cardiovascular health. Bitterroot Bio’s research discoveries have uncovered critical roles that immune cells and modulators of inflammation play in the initiation and progression of cardiovascular disease. Our ultimate goal is to provide new hope to those suffering from cardiovascular diseases by transforming the way these diseases are treated.

