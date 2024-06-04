Sulliden Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) announces today that Grant Sboros has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management of Sulliden express their gratitude to Mr. Sboros for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.



About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Scott Moore”, Chief Executive Officer

info@sulliden.com

(416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.