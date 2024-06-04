Cerence Powers Enhanced Safety Capabilities in Top German Automaker’s Level 3 Autonomous Driving System

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that BMW Group is leveraging Cerence Audio AI to enhance the safety features in its BMW Personal Pilot L3 conditional automated driving system.

BMW will leverage Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD) to detect the sirens of approaching emergency vehicles. Part of Cerence’s Audio AI suite, Cerence EVD utilizes the distinct sound structure inherent to emergency siren signals to achieve reliable detection of police cars, firetrucks, and ambulances. This technology provides the intelligence an autonomous vehicle needs to give way – in the case of L3 systems, that’s advising a driver to step in and react. When activating BMW Personal Pilot L3, the system will detect if there are any emergency vehicles nearby and delay activation. When driving, if a siren is identified, the volume of the radio or other media inside the vehicle is lowered, and the system asks the driver to take over to ensure the emergency vehicle can safely pass.

“As autonomous systems advance, they accelerate a new era of AI-powered companions that seamlessly gather information about the plethora of situations a driver may face in the cabin and on the road so that they can take appropriate action,” said Iqbal Arshad, Chief Technology Officer, Cerence. “BMW Personal Pilot L3 is an important advancement in delivering the types of intelligent, automated capabilities that enhance the driving experience, with Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection helping to deliver improved safety for everyone on the road.”

As defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Level 3 highly automated driving allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and temporarily divert their attention away from the road. BMW Personal Pilot L3 relieves the driver in certain situations and controls the car’s speed, distance to the vehicle ahead and lane positioning. BMW Personal Pilot L3 is currently available first in the BMW 7 Series for customers in Germany.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

