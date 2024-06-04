Bio-Path Holdings Announces $4.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

HOUSTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) (“Bio-Path” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,809,955 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), series A warrants to purchase up to 1,809,955 shares of common stock and short-term series B warrants to purchase up to 1,809,955 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.21 per share of common stock (or per common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The series A warrants and short-term series B warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance. The series A warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance and the short-term series B warrants will expire twenty-four months from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 5, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, and excluding the proceeds, if any, from the exercise of the warrants. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities described above, including the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, the Company has agreed to file a resale registration statement covering the securities described above.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers, and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is in a Phase 1/1b study for solid tumors. The Company’s second product, BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND application is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.biopathholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, Bio-Path’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, Bio-Path’s ability to raise needed additional capital on a timely basis in order for it to continue its operations, have success in the clinical development of its technologies, the timing of enrollment and release of data in such clinical studies, the accuracy of such data, limited patient populations of early stage clinical studies and the possibility that results from later stage clinical trials with much larger patient populations may not be consistent with earlier stage clinical trials, the maintenance of intellectual property rights, that patents relating to existing or future patent applications will be issued or that any issued patents will provide meaningful protection of our drug candidates, the impact, risks and uncertainties related to global pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith, and such other risks which are identified in Bio-Path's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports that Bio-Path files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on request from Bio-Path or at www.sec.gov. Bio-Path disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information:

Investors

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com

Doug Morris

Investor Relations

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

832-742-1369