Ashland announces Life Sciences business leader

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that Alessandra Faccin will join the company as senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences, effective June 10, 2024. Faccin will report to Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.

Most recently Faccin was president of Sealed Air Corporation, Asia Pacific. She has more than 20 years of experience in global industrial and manufacturing industries with a broad financial background and direct accountability for business results and profit and loss (P&L) performance. Faccin has built strong business partnerships and broad multicultural experience from working in North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Previously, Faccin held leadership roles at Dow Chemical and Rohm & Haas.

Faccin received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Brazil, and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Universidade de São Paulo in Brazil. She has also completed various professional certification programs at The Wharton School and Villanova University in the United States.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

