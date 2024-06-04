4DMT Announces Presentations at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2024 Meeting

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced presentations at the Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) Meeting in Park City, Utah on June 8, 2024.



CTS 2024 Meeting Presentation Details

Panel: Designing Registration Trials with the Latest FDA Guidance Time: 1:49-2:09 p.m. MDT Panelist: Robert Kim, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, 4DMT





Scientific Presentation: 24-week Results from the Randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion Stage of PRISM Trial Evaluating 4D-150 in High Need nAMD Patients Session: Gene Therapy and Optogenetics Time: 2:16-2:20 p.m. MDT Presenter: Carl Danzig, M.D., Rand Eye Institute, Deerfield Beach, FL





Sponsor Talk: 4DMT Corporate Overview Time: 2:53-2:58 p.m. MDT Presenter: David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and CEO, 4DMT





Panel: Challenges of Bringing New Treatment Options to Market Time: 3:40-4:00 p.m. MDT Panelist: David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and CEO, 4DMT

The 4D-150 presentation will also be available on the 4DMT website:

https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

