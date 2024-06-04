Ormat Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Day

RENO, Nev., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, announced today that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day in New York City at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.



The Investor and Analyst Day event will begin with a gathering and breakfast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT). The presentation will start at 09:00 a.m. EDT and will include presentations from multiple members of the executive leadership team. Ormat executives will present the Company’s long-term strategy, multi-year growth framework across its business segments, and updated financial objectives. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

To RSVP for in-person attendance, please contact ORA@alpha-ir.com. A live webcast, along with the accompanying slides, will be available on the day of the event. The link can be found in the News & Events section of the Ormat Investor Relations website at investor.ormat.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website following the event.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,415MW with a 1,225MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 190MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.